Lakers and Suns Stage an Epic 3OT Shootout; Derrick Rose Unleashes Hell on the Hawks

Breathe. Put the pacemakers back in place and relax. Chris Webber wanted to thank the Basketball Gods for blessing us with that epic Lakers/Suns game that went deep into Tuesday night. You should too … Where do we start in the Lakers triple OT 139-137 win? How about clutch free throws and buckets. Crazy passes in pressure situations. Ron Artest. There’s no way that wasn’t one of the top five games of the year. In the end, it came down to a couple of Kobe Bryant (42 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists) and Artest (18 points) shots that extended the Lakers just beyond Steve Nash (19 points, 20 assists) and the Suns. Kobe hit a three, then Artest stuffed a dunk before hitting a wild floater to put L.A. up five in the third overtime … The first half of the game was typical for this rivalry: big Suns’ runs because of lazy L.A. defense, followed by the Lakers getting enough easy layups to stay close. But the third quarter turned into a personal showcase for the best team in the league (they’re the champs until someone officially takes them out). Offensively, the Lakers were rolling. Defensively, they turned Phoenix into Wofford and L.A. was up as much as 20 points in the period … Honestly, without Steve Nash, we aren’t sure if the Suns would’ve scored the entire quarter. He hit threes. He fed the big men. He ignited a comeback that no one saw coming, bringing the Suns all the way back to within one point in the fourth quarter. And this guy was supposed to be injured? Still, it ended up in Vince Carter’s (7-23 FGA) hands for the last shot and he missed to end regulation. Then down three in the first overtime, Channing Frye (32 points, 14 rebounds) made three straight free throws to tie it before Lamar Odom’s (29 points, 16 rebounds) jumper missed, sending it to a second overtime. There, two Pau Gasol (24 points, 13 rebounds) free throws with 2.5 seconds left finally brought it to the final five-minute period … That’s now a 13-1 record since the All-Star break for the Lakers … Derrick Rose can hear you. He hears everything you say, everything you type. And he’s not happy. At all. And he took it out on the Hawks last night … Maybe one day, Atlanta will become that snarling, selfless, beast of a team that their talent level indicates they could be. But take their embarrassment against the Bulls last night and you could say this is by far the most disappointing team in the league. Or maybe it’s the other way around. Maybe Chicago is just that good. Rose led the destruction of Atlanta 114-81 with a stat line of 30 points, 10 assists, and a career-high six threes. He took seven shots in the game’s first eight minutes, obviously feeling disrespected by the sight of Kirk Hinrich checking him. Hinrich isn’t a bad defender, but should probably check his Rec Specs because Rose was whipping by him. At the start of the second quarter, it got beyond ugly. Kyle Korver was lighting up threes, C.J. Watson was reversing and even Omer Asik was bringing the thunder, putting Chicago up 22. In the final minute of the first half, Rose was up top bobbing and weaving, going back and forth through the legs like he was Syk Wit It, then spun off his man and found Luol Deng (27 points) for a layup. To end the half, Rose came down, sized Hinrich up and wetted a three right in his face … So in the last two nights, the Bulls have won twice by a combined 73 points … As bad as Atlanta played in the first half, the hometown crowd didn’t seem to care. There were less boos for the Hawks than there were cheers for Chicago … Brent Barry talked about it at halftime: if you jump on the Hawks’ necks, they will fold. They did it in the playoffs last season against Orlando and they’ve done it multiple times at home this year. Is there anyone surprised by the way their season is ending? They are like the worst game of Jenga … Portland might’ve blown out the Wizards by 35 behind Gerald Wallace (28 points), but JaVale McGee had a block on Wesley Matthews’ dunk attempt during the second quarter where Matthews went up with his right hand on the baseline and McGee met him at the top, literally taking the ball away with one arm. It could’ve been the block of the year … We’re out like pelvic instability.
haven’t had chance to watch game, but seen highlights this morning. damn, that was game! still can’t understand how lakers had 20 points lead in mid 3rd quarter yet ended up in 3 overtimes. thats just wrong. and lakers are missing andrew bynum. kid just clogs middle. at least lakers won and it seems kobe’s ankle is in better shape than it used to be since injuring it. ron-ron was a beast. i’m glad my lakers are gaining that playoff shape. keep on rollin’ guys…
“Could have been block of the year” or “is block of the year”. Any idea which block so far this year tops McGee’s block?
Far flippin out. 2 unreal games.
Lakers and suns are always fun to watch but took it to a whole nother level. Kobe was draining from mid range all game. An amazing spectacle.
After 6 back-to-back shitty twelve hour work days and the Lord saw fit to bless me with that game.Amen.I needed that.
Me n my boys finally got a chance to wild out and had a game worth watching.Gotta give respect where it’s due.Channing frye’s game was gargantuan.I didn’t want that boy even so much as looking at the ball.
Shout out to LO.The most consistent laker this year(never thought I’d live to type that).Great Laker win !!3peat bebe!
Derrick rose ain’t playing !! That j is so muthafuckin official it needs to come with armed contingent of snipers and ninjas.You can see the dude put in some serious work in the off-season.His game is wide open now.Respect.
Dime, y’all were on a good roll lately getting the Smack out early. What happened? Don’t y’all know that the Daily Smack is how I start my mornings off?
After your morning wank
Don’t know if people remember the off-season story that Lebron didn’t consider Chicago because Derrik Rose didn’t try to recruit him, well looks like Bron should have been the one on the phone !!
@ That’s What’s Up
Nah, that’s what ur Mom is for. LOL
JaVale’s block was one of the best I’ve seen since this one by LaPhonso Ellis – [www.youtube.com]
who doesn’t love mom jokes
I was watching that game, and the announcers in the 3rd quarter said “Lakers are really starting to blow this open”, but I stayed with the game. Phoenix had just taken the lead in the 4th, and then I realized I could give a shit less about either of these teams and went to bed.
Smart decision.
@ Lee
Lol I think DRose was busy working on his game while Bron them were hosting parties
That McGee block is a double stat. Not only is it a block it’s also a steal. Similar to the putback dunk, offensive rebound and 2 points.
Mark that down as a “Steal Block.”
Anyone else see the punk move at the end of the Bulls/Hawks game by Hilton Armstrong? Tried to pretend to fist bump/hi five CJ Watson as he dribbled out the ball, and stole it to hit a 3 with 4 seconds left. Doesn’t look good when you’re getting your ass kicked.
Fun Fact: Kirk Hinrich is the last white dude to be in the NBA All Defensive Team.
@JDish
you sure that counts as a double stat? cuz then wouldn’t it count as a missed FGA and a TO for Matthews?
also..did anybody else catch the “pelvic instability” comment from Kevin Harlan? somebody PLEASE find a youtube link to him saying that….it was hilarious.
It’s a shame that the only thing Optimus McGee is interested in is making highlight plays. Dude oughta figure out how to be consistently good over the course of an entire season. Started off the season strong and then fades away…
@ Sean – he was playing through knee injuries in themiddle of the season. Look he plays next to. Nick Young/Lewis/Howard/Blatche/Yi all don’t play defense. So it is him vs. everyone on that end of the floor and unless a triple double is on the line he doesn’t get the ball on offense so after a while his defense just lags.
He’s no Dwight Howard… Trevor Booker on the other hand has shades of Ben Wallace in his game.
“Derrick Rose can hear you. He hears everything you say, everything you type. And he’s not happy. At all. And he took it out on the Hawks last night …”
LOL. Sure seems like it after yesterday’s discussion about Howard being MVP.
Lakers, baby. Everytime I read some “Laker fan” sayin trade Lamar Odom, I hope games like last night’s shut em up. Most. Versatile .Player in the game….
Remeber when David Robinson won the MVP over Hakeem, then they met in the playoffs… Dwight better make his Master proud.
Still trying to find the foul on Gasol in the 2nd OT when he got his stuff smacked back in his face. Great to play at home!
All that BS on Kobe not getting calls, right before the half he gets ripped goes out of bounds trying to get the ball back and they call a foul on Dudley. Then his shot that was blocked, another foul. One after the other, that dude was getting all the love.
Who would have thunk Frye? Vinsanity is insance if he thinks somebody will pay him, he’s a shadow of his former self.
I got to give major props to one of the greatest competitors our game has seen
STEVE NASH
That team was on the slaughterhouse list and he went bananas and started raining 3’s.. Frye kept it going but Nash energized Frye and his whole team with his “fuck all this” play.. The man never gets the props he deserves sometimes but last night i was just watching him after awhile.. its going to suck when he retires because there isnt a PG in the game who can shoot like the man..
And make a game saving out of bounds save like that.. so props to the man i feel bad he cant have the chance to lead a team to the Finals because im sure he wouldnt disappoint.. hes always raised his game.. ALWAYS and we aint talkin stats we talkin MURDER..
But damn did i feel like Uncle Leo from Seinfeld during the telethon, i wanted to run on the court and say
“STOP WE’RE TOO OLD FOR THIS!! WE’RE ON FIXED MINUTES!!”
lol props to LO too for filling in and BEASTING them Suns..
Odom was killing it, they couldn’t stop him, and Gortat was doing work, but Nash come back on Kobe after he hit the 3 and knocked 2 down in a row, that was huge.
Have you ever seen a dude as old as Nash still balling like that? Isn’t he 36 or 37, and still averaging over 10 assists.
@First & Foremost looks like DRose heard your doubts and put why he is getting the MVP on full display last… with a 30 10 line THREE quarters of work vs #5 team in the conference plus beat them by 30 and not the lonely cavs. Dwight loses again haha i see you’re starting to fall in line as well.
That suns lakers game was amazing and I was hoping for a 4th overtime but vince no defense caNT make a shot or go to the hole ass blew it but I disgress. great performances from kobe nash odom gortat arterst and frye.
Seriously, is Channing Fyre Top 5 clutch players in the NBA this season? I beleive so, IMO
LOL… Look at how many games the Hawks have gotten stomped in. By your own logic CP3 is the better point guard since his team beat the Hawks by FORTY-ONE earlier this year. The Hawks are some trash, yes they are a 5th seed but look at the teams below them. If you have a max contract player on your team the least he can do is beat out the 76ers, Pacers, & a stumbling Knicks team.
Rose put in work, but who hasn’t vs. Atlanta. Yao Ming on crutches would get MVP chants IN ATLANTA. Lebron gets them coming out of a club before the game.
D@mn. I come here everyday to read Smack and the coments. And everytime comments are made about DRose he comes right back to shut y’all up. Somehow that’s not enough to keep the hatred off him. My man has now gotten MVP chants in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, L.A., New Jersey. I don’t give a sh!t what any of you claim to have heard before but this has NEVER HAPPENED! Maybe once or twice but not in FIVE DIFFERENT CITIES! I’ve watched nearly all Jordans games in the 90’s and it never happened to him. Sure a lot of it is hype, but it’s mostly because Rose deserves it. He has certainly exceeded my expectations.
tyson is better than ali
The Lakers gave up that lead because Jackson put all but Odom on the bench, and that unit consequently ended possessions with Luke Walton shooting three’s. It’s a damn shame that this had to be Game of the Year.
At least Bryant, Artest, and Odom dominated.