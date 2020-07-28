Getty Image
The Lakers Are ‘Concerned’ Anthony Davis’ Eye Injury Could Keep Him Out Against The Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers will re-embark on their quest to win the 2020 NBA title on Thursday when they face off against their chief threat to the West crown in the cross-town rival Clippers.

It’s the first game of the eight-game restart, which already led to some questions about the level of intensity that will be displayed on the court despite it being a possible conference finals preview. Now, it stands to reason that a little more of the shine might come off that opening night bubble showdown as Anthony Davis’ status for the contest is uncertain.

Davis was poked in the eye during the Lakers scrimmage with the Magic over the weekend and has been dealing with discomfort ever since, sitting out Monday’s scrimmage as well as Tuesday’s practice. After practice, Frank Vogel admitted there is some “concern” within the Lakers that Davis’ eye issue could keep him out of Thursday’s opener against the Clippers.

While this is far from a firm declaration of Davis being out, it does indicate that is a very real possibility, which would put a damper on the proceedings. Of course, for the Lakers, the first game of the restarted season means nothing in comparison to ensuring Davis is comfortable and at his best once the playoffs arrive in two weeks, so being cautious with their star big man will be more imperative than hurrying him onto the court for a regular season game that is unlikely to mean anything in the way of playoff seeding.

