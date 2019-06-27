The Lakers Expanded The Anthony Davis Trade And Now Have Room For A Max Free Agent

Associate Editor
06.27.19

Getty Image

Much has been made of the various mechanisms behind the Anthony Davis trade that handcuffed the amount of money the Los Angeles Lakers would have on the free agency market. But after a pair of details became more clear on Thursday afternoon, the Lakers got a clear runway to go big game hunting, as the team freed up the necessary space to acquire one more max free agent.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the trade that sent Davis to Los Angeles has been expanded to include a trio of players — Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones — going to the Washington Wizards, which inches the Lakers closer to freeing up the necessary room.

Shams Charania of The Athletic brings word that the Lakers will unload a second round draft pick to facilitate this move.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSANTHONY DAVISLA LAKERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP