Much has been made of the various mechanisms behind the Anthony Davis trade that handcuffed the amount of money the Los Angeles Lakers would have on the free agency market. But after a pair of details became more clear on Thursday afternoon, the Lakers got a clear runway to go big game hunting, as the team freed up the necessary space to acquire one more max free agent.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the trade that sent Davis to Los Angeles has been expanded to include a trio of players — Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones — going to the Washington Wizards, which inches the Lakers closer to freeing up the necessary room.

The Lakers are trading Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Deal clears contracts and creates more cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic brings word that the Lakers will unload a second round draft pick to facilitate this move.