Lakers “Carry on Tradition II” T-Shirt

05.12.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

When it comes to Kobe tees, you know our boys at Tradition bring the heat. From “Only Kings Have Rings” to “Haters,” they’re definitely taking care of Southern California. Now they’re at it again, this time teaming up with Los Angeles-based clothing brand Quality Control to present a brand new collection of tees, with one in particular showing love to the Lake Show. Check out detailed pics of the three colors below.

The “Carry on Tradition II” tee features all of the Lakers’ greats from throughout history all on one tee. And with a special collab inside label as well as the collab print on the back, you better get these before they are gone. (Phone orders are available: 805.497.4717)

What do you think?

