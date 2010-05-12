Lakers “Carry on Tradition II” T-Shirt

When it comes to Kobe tees, you know our boys at Tradition bring the heat. From “Only Kings Have Rings” to “Haters,” they’re definitely taking care of Southern California. Now they’re at it again, this time teaming up with Los Angeles-based clothing brand Quality Control to present a brand new collection of tees, with one in particular showing love to the Lake Show. Check out detailed pics of the three colors below.
The “Carry on Tradition II” tee features all of the Lakers’ greats from throughout history all on one tee. And with a special collab inside label as well as the collab print on the back, you better get these before they are gone. (Phone orders are available: 805.497.4717)
What do you think?
These are tight!!!
@ Aron – Your people at Tradition got some suspect business tho. How the heck is their e-mailbox full?
Need to work on that. You lose money like that…
Give ’em a call!
wow yeah, they gotta handle that email thing. If you’re tryna shoot a quick email while you’re doing something else (like WORK LOL), then you might not have time to make a phone call and be on hold, etc.
Phone orders are the best
805-497-4717
Are Email got hit this week hard with the release of this pack…
We have a few more dope tees in this pack as well…
Thanks