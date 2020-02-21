The Los Angles Lakers and Clippers finally know when they’ll play at Staples Center, and it involves a lot of schedule shuffling from the Lakers to make happen. The matchup between both of L.A.’s teams was cancelled in January, as it was scheduled on the Tuesday after Kobe Bryant’s tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

It’s taken about a month to find a date suitable for the two Western Conference rivals to play, but Friday brought news that the game would be rescheduled in April. The NBA announced the two teams would play on April 9, moving the matchup to later in the season when it’s especially juicy.

The postponed Lakers/Clippers game this season has been rescheduled for April 9. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

That meeting will not happen without some major changes to what’s left of the Lakers’ schedule, though, and also impacts two other NBA teams in the process. The NBA announced that the Lakers-Clippers rescheduling means the Lakers play on three straight days, as two other Lakers games will be moved, too. The Golden State Warriors were actually scheduled to play the Lakers on April 9, but now will play L.A. on April 7. Meanwhile, The scheduled April 7 meeting between the Lakers and Chicago Bulls will now be played on April 8. Here’s a handy graphic in case you’re not following.

That means a lot of basketball for the Lakers in a short period, though they do get to stay in their home venue for all three dates. Given how congested the schedule is for L.A., depth will be key here. Just don’t expect to see LeBron James playing 48 minutes in all three games.