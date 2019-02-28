A Lakers Fan Is Now $100,000 Richer After Draining Halfcourt Shot

02.28.19 21 mins ago

Twitter

While the Los Angeles Lakers were busy trying to defeat their future teammate Anthony Davis and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans to hold on to their playoff hopes, Dean Tran may have stolen the show.

Tran had the opportunity to take a halfcourt shot for the MGM Big Shot Jackpot in-between the third and fourth quarters of the Lakers eventual win over the Pelicans, a $100,000 prize awaiting him were he to be successful. And successful he was. Tran, who’s a college counselor, nailed his heave and immediately broke out LeBron James’ “silencer” celebration, and ode to the star sitting on the bench not to far away.

Around The Web

TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP