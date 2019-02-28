A Lakers Fan Is Now $100,000 Richer After Draining Halfcourt Shot

Twitter

While the Los Angeles Lakers were busy trying to defeat their future teammate Anthony Davis and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans to hold on to their playoff hopes, Dean Tran may have stolen the show.

Dean Tran is going home with $100k courtesy of @parkmgm pic.twitter.com/VkKG0ld5G7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 28, 2019

Tran had the opportunity to take a halfcourt shot for the MGM Big Shot Jackpot in-between the third and fourth quarters of the Lakers eventual win over the Pelicans, a $100,000 prize awaiting him were he to be successful. And successful he was. Tran, who’s a college counselor, nailed his heave and immediately broke out LeBron James’ “silencer” celebration, and ode to the star sitting on the bench not to far away.