Lakers Guard Josh Hart Wore A Cleveland Browns Onesie After Losing A Bet

01.14.19 34 mins ago

Never make a bet that you can’t cash. Josh Hart knows this rule well and on Sunday, before the Lakers loss to the Cavaliers, he showed that. Hart grew up in the D.C. area and is a fan of the Washington Redskins. His former teammate, Larry Nance Jr. not only plays for Cleveland but grew up in Ohio, is a fan of the Browns.

So the two made a bet: Whichever player’s team had the better season, the other would have to wear a onesie of the opposing team. Well, Washington finished the season with a 7-9 record. Respectable considering the horrific injury that happened to quarterback Alex Smith midway through the season.

But that wasn’t enough to save Hart. The Browns made a strong push late in the season to finish 7-8-1. That’s right, the tie actually pushed the Browns ahead of Washington resulting in a hysterical walk in on Sunday night. Forget high fashion, Hart got to show off his comfortable side on the walk to the locker room.

