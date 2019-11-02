The Mavs and Lakers gave us arguably the best game of the young season so far on Friday night, with an overtime barnburner in Dallas that saw Los Angeles eventually emerge victorious with a 119-110 win.

LeBron James showed what a full summer’s worth of rest can do for a player of his caliber, as he proved once again why he’s still one of the most versatile and dominant superstars in the league today. James finishes with 39 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds, and four blocks to win an epic duel against Luka Doncic, who had one of the best nights of his young career.

Doncic continued his stellar start to his sophomore season, albeit in a loss, making history once again by logging his 10th career triple-double and finishing the game with a career-best 15 assists to go along with 31 points and 13 rebounds. But it ended up being a tough finish after colliding hard with Dwight Howard late in the fourth and looking pretty shaken up from there on out.

In a game filled with highlights, Alex Caruso came through with one of the best of the night with this one-handed hammer in the lane.

The stars for both sides went back-and-forth to close regulation, but it was Danny Green who came up huge for the Lakers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Green was able to knock down a corner three to send it into overtime off of a pass from LeBron.

It was all Lakers in the extra frame, however, and after the final buzzer, LeBron showed respect to Doncic for his incredible performance.

James wasn’t the only player in the purple and gold to put forth a Herculean effort, as Anthony Davis added 31 points and eight rebounds to help propel the Lakers to 4-1 at this early point in the season. With the win, Los Angeles sits in first place in the Western Conference.