The Lakers Officially Unveiled New Uniforms That Pay Tribute To Showtime

07.31.18 1 hour ago

Lakers

Last week the first look at new Lakers uniforms leaked, indicating that a return to the old Showtime look of the 80s would be coming this season.

It made sense, with LeBron James in town there was never a better time to capitalize on the excitement of Laker Nation with a uniform change (thus, providing lots of new merchandise for fans to buy). The Lakers and Nike decided to do so by going with an updated retro look, bringing back the coloring on the numbers — a change from the white numbers they’ve had in recent years — but with a bit of a more modern look with the shading and spacing.

On Tuesday, Nike and the Lakers made the change official, announcing the return with a video linking the past and present, from Magic to LeBron.

