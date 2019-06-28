Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have enough money to go after a top flight free agent, even after the eventual trade for Anthony Davis, and it appears they will swing for the fences when it comes to Kawhi Leonard.

Fresh off bringing the first ever title to the Toronto Raptors, Leonard will apparently field free agent meetings with at least a few teams outside of Toronto in the coming days, and the Lakers appear to be one of them. Free agency has evolved in recent years, and these meetings are a lot more than a team renting out a conference room and building a decent PowerPoint presentation with dollar signs on it. Teams go big these days, and the Lakers apparently want to wow Leonard with star power.

The problem is, one of the biggest stars for the Lakers is now a former employee, and the league won’t allow him to take part in a meeting with Leonard. On Friday, reports surfaced that Magic Johnson would be among those involved with a Lakers pitch. But ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said, while Johnson wants to help the Lakers, the NBA won’t allow it.