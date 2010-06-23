Lakers Rehab Tour; LeBron Gets His Own Baseball Team

Now that the parade is over and the euphoria has settled, it’s time for the Lakers to take care of business and tend to their aching bodies. The post-‘chip injury report out of L.A. begins with Andrew Bynum, who pretty much played on one leg throughout the playoffs. AB had his right knee drained again yesterday (about 2.5 ounces of fluid), and will have surgery this summer. Luke Walton is weighing whether he should have back surgery, Lamar Odom has a bum left shoulder, and Adam Morrison missed almost the entire season with a — oh wait, he wasn’t hurt … And as you already know, Kobe Bryant‘s limbs are being held together with electrical tape and grocery-store brand sticky soda right now. He probably needs a surgery or two this summer, which likely puts him out of the World Championships. Now you see why it’s so hard to three-peat. A whole team staying healthy for three straight runs of 100 or so games is nearly impossible in this League … After that, L.A.’s biggest issue is shoring up the point guard spot. As usual, everybody forgot Derek Fisher‘s warts and fell in love with him during the most crucial part of the playoffs, but he’s 35 years old and really is a defensive liability 85 percent of the time. Fisher is a free agent, Jordan Farmar is a free agent (and really wants to be a starter), and Shannon Brown has an opt-out clause. What do you do if you’re running the Lakers? Bring back the PG’s you have, make some trades, get into the free-agent mix, or see what you can get from tomorrow’s Draft? The defending champs have two second-round picks which they could flip into a higher pick, or hope to land a sleeper like Greivis Vasquez or Dominique Jones … You’re familiar with the big names by now — John Wall, Evan Turner, Derrick Favors, etc. — but what about the lesser-known guys who could wind up in the Lottery? Fresno State wing Paul George and Marshall center Hassan Whiteside are moving up the board, potentially into the Top-10 by tomorrow. Click the links to check out recent Dime profiles on George and Whiteside … It looks like the Raptors are warming up to Cole Aldrich at the No. 13 spot. They need a true center to allow Andrea Bargnani to play more on the perimeter, but is anybody else seeing Cole in a Toronto uni and having Rafael Araujo flashbacks? … Corey Maggette is on the move, having been dealt from Golden State to Milwaukee yesterday. The Bucks get a (single-minded) scorer, and the Warriors get, well, Charlie Bell and Dan Gadzuric … While the Warriors continuing looking for a new owner and a front office with a collective clue, current GM Larry Riley said they’re going to focus on building the team around Stephen Curry. Should Monta Ellis feel like weekend BBQ leftovers? Absolutely. Riley tried to cover it by telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “You don’t build your team around a two-guard. You build around a point guard.” Yeah, except we’ve heard about some guys named Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Reggie Miller, Clyde Drexler, Dwyane Wade and Brandon Roy who had teams built around them and managed to do alright … In other crappy franchise news, the Wolves are again being very active around the Draft: accumulating more picks than just about anyone else, pitching Jonny Flynn trades, and now we hear Minnesota is linked to a Hedo Turkoglu trade rumor. Purely as a dick move by the Raptors to get back at Hedo for being a bust, that would be awesome. “You didn’t like the big Turkish community and passionate fan base in Toronto? OK, have fun in Minnesota with your half-empty arena quarter-full of old KG jerseys, where somebody is bound to say, ‘Hey Hedo, meet Darko. He’s from Europe, too. You should talk.'” … And here’s your crazy LeBron free agency story of the day: The Lake Erie Crushers minor league baseball team is going to have a “Keep LeBron in the C-L-E Night” on June 30, the day before free agency begins. LeBron will be offered a maximum contract for the league (between $100,000 and $200,000 a year), the team will wear Cavs-colored unis with every player rocking No. 6, the field will be renamed LeBron James Field for the day, and anyone named “LeBron” gets free tickets. Even with the free ticket, we’re pretty sure ‘Bron won’t show up. They might hire the guy who won the LBJ look-alike contest instead … We’re out like Araujo …