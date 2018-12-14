James Harden dropped a 50-point triple-double on the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night en route to a 126-111 win for the Rockets, and the Lakers, one might say, were big mad.
Despite losing the free throw battle by just five (32-27), the Lakers players became agitated by the amount of times Harden went to the stripe, where he went 18-19. So agitated, in fact, that both LeBron James and Lonzo Ball decided to play multiple defensive possessions with their hands behind their backs as a passive-aggressive message to the refs.
Per ESPN:
“You can’t touch them,” Ball said, expressing extra indignation at the two times Josh Hart was called for a foul while Harden was attempting a 3-pointer.
“I was just trying not to foul today,” he continued. “They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. … It’s very tough staying in front of [Harden] with your hands like that.”
Fines all around!!!