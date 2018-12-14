The Lakers Were So Mad At The Refs That They Started Playing Defense With Their Hands Behind Their Backs

12.14.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

James Harden dropped a 50-point triple-double on the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night en route to a 126-111 win for the Rockets, and the Lakers, one might say, were big mad.

Despite losing the free throw battle by just five (32-27), the Lakers players became agitated by the amount of times Harden went to the stripe, where he went 18-19. So agitated, in fact, that both LeBron James and Lonzo Ball decided to play multiple defensive possessions with their hands behind their backs as a passive-aggressive message to the refs.
Per ESPN:

“You can’t touch them,” Ball said, expressing extra indignation at the two times Josh Hart was called for a foul while Harden was attempting a 3-pointer.

“I was just trying not to foul today,” he continued. “They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. … It’s very tough staying in front of [Harden] with your hands like that.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#LeBron James
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP