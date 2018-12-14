Getty Image

James Harden dropped a 50-point triple-double on the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night en route to a 126-111 win for the Rockets, and the Lakers, one might say, were big mad.

Despite losing the free throw battle by just five (32-27), the Lakers players became agitated by the amount of times Harden went to the stripe, where he went 18-19. So agitated, in fact, that both LeBron James and Lonzo Ball decided to play multiple defensive possessions with their hands behind their backs as a passive-aggressive message to the refs.

Per ESPN: