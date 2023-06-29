The Lakers Will Waive Mo Bamba And Decline Malik Beasley’s Team Option

The Lakers had a pair of roster decisions to make on Thursday before they could fully settle in on the new league year starting on Friday evening.

Mo Bamba’s guarantee date was looming for next year, and while there was speculation the Lakers might retain the former lottery pick, they decided to release him (and Shaquille Harrison) to free up a roster spot — with the chance to bring him back on a minimum if they don’t find a suitable replacement.

The Los Angeles Lakers requested waivers on center Mo Bamba and guard Shaquille Harrison. pic.twitter.com/W5qa69HroH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 29, 2023

Along with the decision not to keep Bamba, the Lakers have also decided to decline the team option on Malik Beasley, who was acquired as part of the three-team Russell Westbrook trade from Minnesota.

And unless they can find a trade here in the final hours, Los Angeles is expected to decline Malik Beasley's $16.5 million team option for the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/mDnYRudH9p — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2023

The Lakers will waive Mo Bamba and not pick up the team option on Malik Beasley today, sources told ESPN. LAL plans to stay in contact with both players’ representatives throughout free agency and could find different deal structures for Bamba and/or Beasley’s return to LA — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 29, 2023

The Lakers will still hold Beasley’s Bird rights, which allows them to go over the cap to sign him, but almost assuredly at a much lower number than the $16.5 million he was owed on his current deal. Beasley was not a real factor in the Lakers postseason rotation but given L.A.’s stated goal is to keep much more continuity than last year, it’s possible they still look to bring him back.

That said, this also raises the likelihood the Lakers use their full mid-level, and the roster moves come amid rumblings their top target in free agency will be Bruce Brown. They will not be alone, as Brown will be high on just about every team looking to use the mid-level’s list of targets, as well as the Nuggets who can’t pay him as much this season, but could sign him to another one year deal and give him a larger, long-term deal next summer.