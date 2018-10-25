Getty Image

The Lakers entered Wednesday night’s game against the lowly Suns as one of the four remaining teams in the NBA without a win on the season.

It’s the first time a LeBron James-led team had been 0-3 since the 2004-05 season in Cleveland — LeBron’s sophomore season in the league — and most anticipated Phoenix to be the perfect opportunity to right the ship. Sure enough, the Suns dropped their third straight and once again look like the West’s worst team in a lopsided 131-113 loss to the Lakers, as L.A. was able to get a win and rest their guys in the same night.

LeBron had 19 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in just 28 minutes of action, while Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee led all scorers for the Lakers with 23 and 20 points respectively, because of course. When Lance is in charge, things tend to get weird, and sure enough at the end of the game he and Lonzo Ball decided to have a little fun on the fastbreak while up big as Stephenson took an outlet pass and tossed an off-the-backboard alley-oop to Ball.