LaMarcus Aldridge Is Reportedly Considering An NBA Comeback

LaMarcus Aldridge retired during the middle of last season due to heart concerns after discovering an irregular heartbeat. At the time, Aldridge had joined the Brooklyn Nets after having his contract bought out by the Spurs and was expected to play a role in the team’s quest for a title.

Now, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Aldridge is considering trying to make a return to the NBA. Per Wojnarowski, Aldridge has not made a firm decision about returning and would need to receive medical clearance from a team that would sign him, but is exploring the possibilities.

ESPN Sources: After medical consultation, seven-time All-Star F LaMarcus Aldridge is seriously considering a return to the NBA this season. Aldridge retired with Brooklyn in mid-April with heart concerns, but is exploring the possibility of resuming his 15-year career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

On one hand,Aldridge had a 15-year NBA career and made over $200 million. He’s accomplished more than most NBA players ever will. It also just seems as if it would take a lot for him to return. The situations are different, but consider how difficult is was for Chris Bosh to attempt an NBA return after he left the Miami Heat during the 2016 season due to blood clots. Bosh tried to come back on multiple occasions, but it was ultimately too much to come all the way back considering the health risks. Aldridge, at 36 years old, would surely have to go through a lot to have even a chance to play in the NBA again.

But on the other hand, you can see why Aldridge would want to return. In that 15-year career where made seven All-Star games and made the playoffs nine times (five times with the Portland Trail Blazers and four times with the Spurs), he never made the NBA Finals or had a real shot at a title. Going to Brooklyn was his chance to do that, but it was taken out of his hands. If he is cleared, perhaps the Nets or the Lakers or some other contender could find a role for him.

Beyond even chasing a championship, Aldridge has to feel like he didn’t get the chance to end his NBA story on his terms, and that, maybe more than anything, makes this even more difficult. Hopefully Aldridge can get the clarity on his future he craves and protect his longterm health with whatever decision he comes to regarding a return to basketball.