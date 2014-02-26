Lance Stephenson Poses With $1 Million In Cash In Locker Room

02.26.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

“This is what 1million look like in cash this is crazy” – Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance).

Yes, yes it is, Lance. This is crazy. Today, inside Indiana’s film room, Stephenson got a chance to get extra cozy with $1 million in cash. Reportedly, according to Pacers.com’s Scott Agness, there was a league meeting going on with the players. Whatever the reason for having that much money in one place, I’m jealous.

via Bleacher Report

What would you do if you were there?

