Lance Stephenson Poses With $1 Million In Cash In Locker Room

“This is what 1million look like in cash this is crazy” – Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance).
Yes, yes it is, Lance. This is crazy. Today, inside Indiana’s film room, Stephenson got a chance to get extra cozy with $1 million in cash. Reportedly, according to Pacers.com’s Scott Agness, there was a league meeting going on with the players. Whatever the reason for having that much money in one place, I’m jealous.
via Bleacher Report
What would you do if you were there?
Obviously NBA players are familiar with Millions of $$$ but I find it hard to believe even they’ve ever seen it in cash. It’s easier just to wire it across, Isn’t it. Unless they’re gambling win. Who’s counting the money?
Good viral campaign though.
Yeah nice to way bring common folks down.Then, I thought how much Billion Dollars looks like and well thats a wrap for today.
fans need to revolt against the high ticket prices,