The Most Famous Couch In New York Knicks’ History Is Gone

One of the biggest symbols of the 2011-12 NBA season was the couch. When Jeremy Lin went from anonymous to world-famous in about 10 days, everyone wanted to know the original story behind such a leap. Enter the couch that became part of NBA lore. And now, about eight months later, watch it as it fades into history.

To recap: Lin slept on two couches after signing with the Knicks on Dec. 27, one at his brother’s apartment and one as Landry Fields‘ place. He stayed at Fields’ couch the night before scoring 25 points against the Nets. One game led to another, and another, and the rise of Lin became a worldwide zeitgeist (I think you know the story well by now). The couch became so well known an element to his story that Fields’ tweet about it â€” again, literally just a photo of a couch â€” received more than 2,700 retweets.

Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only couch made famous by @jlin7! Let the bidding begin..twitpic.com/8j2vf7 â€” Landry Fields (@landryfields) February 12, 2012

And now, that couch is gone, fading into the proverbial crack between the cushions of both history and a New York-based furniture rental company. Fields tells the New York Post he returned it when he left NYC for Toronto. No call to Springfield to see if the Hall of Fame wanted to take a look?

Worse, Fields no longer even has the famous couch that former Knicks teammate Jeremy Lin slept on in his apartment the night before his initial bust-out game vs. the Nets on Feb. 4 that spawned Linsanity.

“It was a rental couch,” Fields said at the morning shootaround before facing the Knicks Friday night at the Bell Centre. “I had to give it back. I wonder if they even know (the history). It’s probably boxed up.”

What do you think?



Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.