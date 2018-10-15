Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave Kevin Love a massive extension earlier in the summer to keep their one remaining All-Star for the next five years.

On Monday, Love was joined on the Cavs’ cap sheet through 2022-23 by Larry Nance Jr. The Cavs acquired Nance, son of the Cavs legend Larry Nance Sr., at the deadline last year in the major roster shakeup, and the 25-year-old played well for Cleveland. The Cavs have rewarded him with a handsome four-year, $45 million extension, as reported by Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

That’s a significant contract for Nance, who to this point in his career has been in a reserve role providing an energy boost in the frontcourt off the bench for the Lakers and Cavs. Nance averaged 8.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in his 27 appearances in the regular season for Cleveland, and they clearly see him as an important piece for the future.

There are questions about whether Nance has much more room to grow or if, for the most part, he’s reached his ceiling as a player. The $45 million commitment shows what the Cavs think of that, but there will be plenty of eyebrows raised at the price tag considering his production to this point. With that deal, Cleveland is now left with a max cap space of $16.8 million for next season with the roster as currently constructed, per Early Bird Rights.