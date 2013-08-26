Larry Sanders Gets A New Tattoo; Spells “Receive” Wrong

Larry Sanders has some of the NBA’s best ink. Seriously, his collection is ridiculous. He once made our All-Tattoo Third Team, and from there, his lineup grew so quickly that we ran a magazine feature on it in Dime #60. But recently, he got a new tattoo and didn’t find out that it was misspelled until posting a photo on Instagram.

The ink is supposed to say “Ask” and “Receive.” Instead, Sanders forgot that old elementary school teaching: i before e except after c. He downplayed it on Twitter and luckily for him, he should be able to cover it up in some fashion. But this is still pretty funny.

