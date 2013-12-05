Larry Sanders Responds On Instagram After Nightclub Fight

#Instagram
12.05.13 5 years ago

Surveillance video has surfaced showing Larry Sanders‘ involvement in a fight at a Milwaukee nightclub. He responded to critics on Instagram today and took full responsibility for his actions while also referencing the racial component to the media’s coverage of the incident.

Police only ticketed Sanders for his involvement in the fracas at the popular Milwaukee nightclub, Apt 720, in the early morning hours of November 3.

Sanders’ attorney, Michael Hart, said Sanders was not an aggressor in the incident and said, “[Sanders] has gotten a bad rap. The facts will bear that out.”

Larry was fined $185 for a disorderly conduct ticket and $366 for an assault and battery ticket. Today, the Bucks big man â€” who has missed all but three Bucks games this season after surgery on the thumb injury he suffered in the melee â€” took to his Instagram page to vent and try and explain himself.

Sanders’ expected recovery time from the thumb surgery has him returning midway through this month. The Bucks have gone 2-13 with Sanders out of the lineup, and coach Larry Drew is hopeful to get their rim protector back sooner, rather than later.

Below is the recently released surveillance footage of the nightclub rumpus.

[vid via YouTube user Odjer02; h/t Journal-Sentinel< /em>]

What do you think of Sanders’ comments?

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSinstagramLARRY SANDERSMILWAUKEE BUCKSSmack

