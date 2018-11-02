Last Night, In Basketball: The Kings Ran All Over The Hawks

11.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Through the first nine games of their season, the Sacramento Kings (yes, really) are off to a 6-3 start. The Kings started 0-2 but have won six of seven since, including five in a row. They’ve got wins over three playoff teams from last season and won’t stop denting scoreboards with crooked numbers. The key to their offense is that they attack as early as possible. The Kings rank second in the NBA in pace, playing at an average of 107.8 possessions per game. More than just the sheer number of possessions they rack up, though, is the speed with which they push the ball up the floor after made shots, which truly stands out. During their Thursday night destruction of the Atlanta Hawks, the Kings repeatedly grabbed the ball out of the net and pushed it up the floor as quickly as possible in order to generate easy looks before the defense was set. De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, and Iman Shumpert do a great job of catching the ball on the move and getting into the teeth of the defense early in the shot clock, creating openings for quick-strike baskets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 5 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP