The Lonzo Ball shoe deal saga continues, and the latest report from Nick DePaula of The Vertical offers some details into what’s happening with our favorite future No. 2 overall pick, his wacky father, and the shoe companies that want Lonzo but not his father’s brand.

According to DePaula, Nike and Under Armour have both been in contact, but have not made any sort of offer to Ball, while adidas has still yet to have a formal discussion with Ball, the possibility of a deal between adidas and Ball is “not dead yet.” This makes some sense, considering adidas sponsored UCLA last year, as well as Chino Hills High School where the younger Ball brothers play.

However, the real news out of DePaula’s dive into the Ball shoe business is that he learned that Big Baller Brand hopes to launch Lonzo’s first signature shoe at a ridiculous price point.