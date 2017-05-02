LaVar Ball Reportedly Wants Lonzo’s First Signature Shoe To Be In The $200 Range

#Nike #Adidas
05.02.17 10 months ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

The Lonzo Ball shoe deal saga continues, and the latest report from Nick DePaula of The Vertical offers some details into what’s happening with our favorite future No. 2 overall pick, his wacky father, and the shoe companies that want Lonzo but not his father’s brand.

According to DePaula, Nike and Under Armour have both been in contact, but have not made any sort of offer to Ball, while adidas has still yet to have a formal discussion with Ball, the possibility of a deal between adidas and Ball is “not dead yet.” This makes some sense, considering adidas sponsored UCLA last year, as well as Chino Hills High School where the younger Ball brothers play.

However, the real news out of DePaula’s dive into the Ball shoe business is that he learned that Big Baller Brand hopes to launch Lonzo’s first signature shoe at a ridiculous price point.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Adidas
TAGS2017 NBA Draftadidaslavar ballLonzo BallNIKEUNDER ARMOUR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP