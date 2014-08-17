LeBron Challenges President Obama To ALS Cause, Screams Like A Child

Mike Krzyzewski, your sister, two of your cousins, four of your old college buddies, Team USA, and every acquaintance on your Facebook feed has already done it. Next up to take the #ALSIceBucketChallenge? LeBron James, of course.

Accepting the challenge of Kevin Durant and Kevin Hart among others, the four-time MVP called-out his two young sons and, you guessed it, President Barack Obama.

#ALSIceBucketChallenge I accepted the challenge from @brandonweems10 @easymoneysniper @djstephfloss @kevinhart4real. I nominate LeBron Jr, Bryce Maximums and @barackobama.

Say what you will about LeBron’s audible reaction, but at least it was nothing but genuine. James will be disappointed to learn that President Obama has already declined the challenge of multiple celebrities, including Team USA. He’s simply taking the far more charitable route of actually donating money to the cause.

It’s cool that you have the gumption to challenge President Obama, though, LeBron.

