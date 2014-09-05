LeBron James Encourages Phoenix To Pay Eric Bledsoe In Instagram Post

#LeBron James
09.05.14

LeBron James might as well be general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately for Eric Bledsoe, The King doesn’t carry such weight with the Phoenix Suns.

In a post on Instagram earlier today, James urged Phoenix to ends its stalemate with Bledsoe by acquiescing to his contractual demands.

Great work today lil bro @ebled2!! Future All-Star in this league in no time. PHX break bread. #Klutch #Work #GymRats #StriveForGreatness

James is a bit biased, of course – he and Bledsoe have been close since the latter played at Kentucky. It’s also worth mentioning that LeBron’s previous stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers was doomed by poor front office decisions of which he was highly influential.

We agree with James on one count, though: Bledsoe could very well be a future All-Star. As long as the price is right, Phoenix should do all it can to hang onto him. If the Suns fail to do so, the ramifications could be sweeping.

Do you agree with LeBron?

