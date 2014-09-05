LeBron James Encourages Phoenix To Pay Eric Bledsoe In Instagram Post

LeBron James might as well be general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately for Eric Bledsoe, The King doesn’t carry such weight with the Phoenix Suns.
In a post on Instagram earlier today, James urged Phoenix to ends its stalemate with Bledsoe by acquiescing to his contractual demands.
Great work today lil bro @ebled2!! Future All-Star in this league in no time. PHX break bread. #Klutch #Work #GymRats #StriveForGreatness
James is a bit biased, of course – he and Bledsoe have been close since the latter played at Kentucky. It’s also worth mentioning that LeBron’s previous stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers was doomed by poor front office decisions of which he was highly influential.
We agree with James on one count, though: Bledsoe could very well be a future All-Star. As long as the price is right, Phoenix should do all it can to hang onto him. If the Suns fail to do so, the ramifications could be sweeping.
Do you agree with LeBron?
Bledsoe should sign what Hayward signed.. Seems fair
Neither is worth a max contract at this point and Bledsoe isn’t “the guy” for the Suns like Utah seems to think Gordon is for them…Bledsoe at 12 million per would be more than fair…he should just lobby for a short term contract rather than risking his future and no having to play hard for 3.7 mil…not that it is peanuts, but in comparison to what he could have…if he gets injured or the brewing bad chemistry and let down season for the Suns play out he is losing money
I’m still of the opinion that 12 mil is too high. He plays with great heart, but his style also leads to injury. But then again, if the new CBA is signed at the value expected, 12 mil might be “cheap”.
if bledsoe was a 6’7 sg or sf than yes. but bledsoe is 6’1 and plays the most stacked position in the league. everyone knows that guys like hayward and parsons got overpaid because of the lack of dept at the wing position in the league. Bledsoe won’t get overpaid like that because he is a injury prone shoot first point guard.
If no one had offered Haywood a max, do you think the Jazz would have signed him to a max? Haywoods agent did his job and got the highest offer sheet he could from another team, Bledsoe’s agent hasn’t got an offer sheet and the suns don’t need to bid against themselves with a player who is making it clear he wants a ridiculous contract to stay or he is going somewhere else next year.
Eric keep playing hardball and this is what is going to happen. The Suns will let you sign a qualifying offer then, they will simply let you come off the bench and play behind Isaiah Thomas and Dragic. Yeah that’s right off the bench, because why should they start you they have nothing to gain. You think they are going to let you play to impress another team so that someone else can sign you to a max contract next year. Not on their dime and time!
And frankly I would not blame them for bringing you off the bench. You are not loyal to the Suns and don’t plan to come back so they will just keep developing Isaiah Thomas and Dragic and then le’ts see how your numbers fair, hopefully its good enough to get you what the Suns initially offered you, not to mention the money you turned down. Do you understand how big of a contract you willhave to sign to make up that money back?? What you should of done is fired your agent , oh wait a minute you did that already you hired Lebron James to represent you! lol……. Wake up my brother!!
The Suns have been fair to you and you know it , I can hear your conscience tell you that!
But that’s okay cause the Suns will move on with or without you guarantee!!!!!
Well said and I agree Bledsoe has made it clear he will be playing for himself next year. I just hope it doesn’t tear apart the chemistry and fun they had on the court last year. But I’d say if Bledsoe can be a professional, then other GMs will see through the low(er) numbers and realise he can produce based on last season’s stats.
Hopefully he lands in a better situation next year, just a pity he might be “wasting” a year with the Suns.