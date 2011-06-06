LeBron’s 2011 NBA Finals Kicks

With the NBA Finals moving to Dallas last night, you knew all the sneaker companies involved were going to bring the heat for their guys’ feet. And for LeBron James and Nike Basketball, that meant a special colorway of his signature model, the Nike LeBron 8 PS. Check ’em out:

And for those of you wondering, this colorway will be available for purchase at select retailers.

What do you think?

