LeBron’s 2011 NBA Finals Kicks

With the NBA Finals moving to Dallas last night, you knew all the sneaker companies involved were going to bring the heat for their guys’ feet. And for LeBron James and Nike Basketball, that meant a special colorway of his signature model, the Nike LeBron 8 PS. Check ’em out:
And for those of you wondering, this colorway will be available for purchase at select retailers.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
fresh would be the word here.
the best thing about any lebrons in the past 5 year with exception for the soliders is that they make you feel totally secure and safe while balling. i dont feel like im about to break my own ankles like when i wear the last 3 kobe shoes. these shoes are hella sturdy and ready to stomp over the competition