C.J. McCollum led the Blazers to a comeback win in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, scoring 37 points to lead Portland to a 100-96 win in Denver to earn a date with the Warriors in the conference finals.

It was a tremendous end to a great series, one that featured a number of tight games and clutch moments from both teams, none moreso than McCollum’s pull-up jumper up one to keep the Nuggets at bay.