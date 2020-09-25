The Los Angeles Lakers somehow eked out a 114-108 win in Game 4 on Thursday night against the Nuggets to take a 3-1 series lead and put them just one game away from the NBA Finals. Despite their series lead, nothing has come easy for the Lakers, as they’ve had to withstand huge performances from the Nuggets’ star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

But the Lakers have a pair of formidable stars of their own in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the combination of which has proved too much to overcome for even this feisty Denver squad that has continued to shock in the Bubble by overcoming two straight 3-1 series deficits.

The likelihood of them accomplishing that feat again is slim, especially given the way Davis has played, with his most recent dominant performance coming in Game 4 with a 34-point outing on 10-for-15 shooting. James told reporters on Friday that he knew Davis was in for another big night, now that he’s learned to read the non-verbal cues from Davis that let him know he’s in the zone.

“Yesterday, his brow was very low… and no one talked to him.” Bron on how he knew AD was locked in for Game 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/Uxhyp1x7Tw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

We know NBA players can be a superstitious lot, but this is a whole other level. Davis has been a nightmare matchup for the Nuggets this series, the highlight of which came at the end of Game 2 when Denver had a chance to even the series before Davis knocked down a devastating game-winner.

We’ll be keeping an eye on both The Brow and his brow for the remainder of the series as the Nuggets try to stay alive when Game 5 tips off on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.