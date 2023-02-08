lebron james kareem abdul-jabbar
On Tuesday evening, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break a record many believed would never be broken. With a jumper late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James reached 38,388 career points, setting the all-time record with a 36-point showing in less than three quarters, and the game was stopped for an extensive presentation featuring James, Abdul-Jabbar, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

James also signed off with an expletive that seemed to properly address the gravity of the moment, as he fought off tears to thank his family, teammates, the NBA, and the fans for getting him to this point where he could make history.

In the aftermath of the record-setting moment, luminaries from around the sports world reacted to James in wide-ranging fashion. His colleagues from around the NBA, past and present, took to Twitter to offer their reaction to witnessing greatness in real time, with many of the game’s best offering their congratulations to James on his achievement.

James’ long-time sponsor Nike also had a fitting tribute prepared for the commercial break immediately following the shot going down.

There was also a package of recorded congratulations from celebrities that aired at the start of the fourth quarter on TNT.

It was an incredible moment in NBA history, with a fitting finish to James’ record chase as he drilled a stepback that’s become one of his patented moves to take the top spot.

