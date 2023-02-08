On Tuesday evening, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break a record many believed would never be broken. With a jumper late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James reached 38,388 career points, setting the all-time record with a 36-point showing in less than three quarters, and the game was stopped for an extensive presentation featuring James, Abdul-Jabbar, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

An incredible moment between two of the all-time greats.#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/q29c6PN8ND — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

James also signed off with an expletive that seemed to properly address the gravity of the moment, as he fought off tears to thank his family, teammates, the NBA, and the fans for getting him to this point where he could make history.

LeBron James ends his speech by dropping a speechless, 'F*ck man.' 🤣pic.twitter.com/h6LP1s7O4V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

In the aftermath of the record-setting moment, luminaries from around the sports world reacted to James in wide-ranging fashion. His colleagues from around the NBA, past and present, took to Twitter to offer their reaction to witnessing greatness in real time, with many of the game’s best offering their congratulations to James on his achievement.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023

LeBron James! Congrats 👑

NBA All-Time Scoring Leader.

A beast! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 8, 2023

This WILD!!! Unreal. Actually doing this like THE 🐐should! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

Congratulations to LeBron for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record with 38,388 career points! 🔥👏🏾@KingJames — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Honor to say I had a chance to match up with The GaoT I’ve alway never acknowledged u as King but u Truly the King #lRespect no player in NBA History had the pressure coming in the league to exceed expectations not only have u live up to it but u have surpassed it #allhailtheKing — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

Bron!!! — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) February 8, 2023

WOW‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 8, 2023

Tuff 💯 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) February 8, 2023

The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023

True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made. 38,388 🐐 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023

Wild to witness someone from Northeast Ohio doing this ! Congrats @KingJames !!! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2023

👑 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 8, 2023

greatness — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 8, 2023

Wow!!! History has been made!! Congrats @KingJames — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 8, 2023

Wowww that’s greatness fashoo 🙏🏾 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) February 8, 2023

Glad that our son could witness an historical moment like this one. Congrats LeBron, HUGE accomplishment 🙏🏽 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 8, 2023

.@KingJames lived up to the expectation of having the greatest career ever! My brother!! Cool to say I gave you few assists 🥲🔥🐐🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023

All time scoring record is crazy. Witness history 🔥 @KingJames — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) February 8, 2023

👑 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) February 8, 2023

James’ long-time sponsor Nike also had a fitting tribute prepared for the commercial break immediately following the shot going down.

There was also a package of recorded congratulations from celebrities that aired at the start of the fourth quarter on TNT.

"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history." Some of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nNvmKVYAo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

It was an incredible moment in NBA history, with a fitting finish to James’ record chase as he drilled a stepback that’s become one of his patented moves to take the top spot.