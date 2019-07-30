Getty Image

There’s been all sorts of unnecessary and flat-out lame hand-wringing about how LeBron James conducts himself at his son Bronny’s high-profile basketball games. On the one hand, LeBron is first and foremost a dad, and there’s certainly an argument to be made that sports dads can get a little too overbearing when it comes to trying to live vicariously through their talented sons.

On the other hand, he’s LeBron James, the best and most famous basketball player on the planet, an otherworldly figure who rarely hesitates to make himself available to his adoring public. And as opposed to being some sort of “distraction” at his son’s AAU games, he is a mythological figure made flesh, to the utter wonder and delight of everyone fortunate enough to be in attendance.

So when LeBron hops into the layup line with his son and effortlessly throws down the type jaw-dropping jams that few humans are capable of, it isn’t because he wants the attention. Rather, it is precisely because he is giving those fans exactly what they want.

Thankfully, there is at least one voice of reason out there, and it came in the form of a man named Josh Davis, whose son played against Bronny and co. Davis explained to TMZ that, following a game, LeBron came up to his son and showed him some serious love.