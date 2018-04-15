LeBron James Refuses To Be Worried About Losing Game 1 To The Pacers

04.15.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

LeBron James had never lost the first game of the playoffs and hadn’t lost a game in the first round since 2012 when he was with the Heat, but on Sunday afternoon the Pacers rolled into Cleveland and dominated the Cavs from start to finish in a 98-80 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

Victor Oladipo led the way with 32 points in a virtuoso performance in his first playoff series as a leading man (he struggled in OKC’s playoff action a year ago) and proved he and these Pacers were going to be a legitimate problem moving forward. It was equally impressive from the Pacers and disappointing from the Cavs, as Cleveland never really responded to the early Indiana onslaught, making a run to get within seven in the third quarter, but never closer.

After the game, LeBron, who had a triple-double in the loss and passed Michael Jordan for second in all-time career playoff field goals made, refused to be concerned about himself or the team moving forward citing his 3-1 comeback against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

