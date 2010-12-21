LeBron James’ Christmas Shoe: Nike LeBron 8 V.2 “Run On Red”

We’ve given you a teaser, but let’s dive deeper. Introducing LeBron James‘ Christmas Day Shoe: the Nike LeBron 8 V.2 “Run On Red.” Check out tons of amazingly detailed photos below. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.
LeBron will debut his second signature sneaker of the 2010-11 season, the LeBron 8 V.2, in the “Run On Red” Christmas Day colorway against the Lakers. Designed to be leaner and lighter as LeBron progresses into better basketball shape mid-season, the entire upper is made of Flywire and mesh technology making it 1-ounce lighter than the original LeBron 8 he has been wearing throughout the season thus far.
The Nike LeBron 8 V.2 Christmas Day shoe will be available at retail and online on December 26th for $160.00. Additional colors of the LeBron 8 V.2 will launch at retail on January 8, 2011.
What do you think?
Hot, but the Mamba has him beat.
i always hate LeBron’s shoes they look too much like boots all the time
whoever invented those dots on shoes should get shot. If that black and white thing was just black and the laces also it would be a nice shoe. now it’s just weird. ah well at least they’re not making his shoes the color or the opponents jersey like they did with durant his shoe
KING JAMES KILLED KOBE IN THESE SHOES TONIGHT, TRIPLE DOUBLE!!! GO HEAT!
yo ab40 u dumbass, there christmas shoes, those are snow flakes