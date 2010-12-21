LeBron James’ Christmas Shoe: Nike LeBron 8 V.2 “Run On Red”

We’ve given you a teaser, but let’s dive deeper. Introducing LeBron James‘ Christmas Day Shoe: the Nike LeBron 8 V.2 “Run On Red.” Check out tons of amazingly detailed photos below. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

LeBron will debut his second signature sneaker of the 2010-11 season, the LeBron 8 V.2, in the “Run On Red” Christmas Day colorway against the Lakers. Designed to be leaner and lighter as LeBron progresses into better basketball shape mid-season, the entire upper is made of Flywire and mesh technology making it 1-ounce lighter than the original LeBron 8 he has been wearing throughout the season thus far.

The Nike LeBron 8 V.2 Christmas Day shoe will be available at retail and online on December 26th for $160.00. Additional colors of the LeBron 8 V.2 will launch at retail on January 8, 2011.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.