LeBron James dominates ex-team, eviscerates ex-fans in Cleveland

Whoever has the job of producing We’re Not So Bad: The Story of the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers has some tough editing decisions following last night’s loss to the Miami Heat. This was clearly the Cavs’ defining game of the year, and barring a surprise playoff appearance, the one night when they would have millions of eyes on them. But not only did the Cavs lose, they lost big, and they let the plot’s villain — former local hero turned pariah LeBron James — rampage all over their home court and leave them unconscious and twitching in his wake. When recounting the Cavs’ story, do you just act like this never happened, or stomach the carnage? … LeBron posted 38 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, committing zero turnovers as his new team destroyed his old team in a 30-piecing. Oh, and did we mention LeBron did all of that in just three quarters? He sat out the entire fourth while the garbage-time crew (including Erick Dampier) did mop-up duty … While he never got the vicious monster dunk he was probably secretly craving, LBJ did just about everything else. He glided coast-to-coast for barely-contested lefty layups. He sized up former teammates before sticking turnaround and pull-up jumpers in their eyes. He hit one fallaway J from an impossible baseline angle that even LeBron couldn’t help but laugh about (right in front of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s seat). He caught one alley-oop, absorbed a push in mid-air, and still banked in a shot with the foul. When he wasn’t scoring, he was hitting Chris Bosh for mid-range jumpers or finding cutters like Dwyane Wade (22 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts, 3 stls) going to the rim. All in all, LeBron saved his best performance for the biggest stage of the season (so far). Now he and the Heat can get back to the business of developing a chemistry to keep up with the other title contenders … So how were the fans? They booed, made some funny/cruel signs, and there were a few middle fingers. But nothing too terrible, at least from what we could hear. In the post-game press conference, LeBron said that Cavs fans were never on the Terminator list he made in the offseason of people taking shots at him on which he vowed revenge …
so miami beat another bad team… Duh! they got atlanta without joe johnson coming up. They’ll get in a nice groove from this point on which is great for the nba in general. Let’s see how they fare against utah next week.
Interesting to see Lebron be timid at the start (LOL at Carlos Arroyo jacking shots early and often) but that game got out of hand in a hurry. It was over with about 3-4 mintues left in the 2nd. Every shot Lebron made was a cup and a half of ether to the city of Cleveland. Hopefully, this shuts everybody there up but it probably wont but it at least proves my point of this Cavs team being just a bunch of Tito’s and Randy’s without a Michael. Everyone knows Varejao is terrible and having Joey Garbage starting is a damn shame. Only 3-4 guys on that roster would get burn on any other team. Lebron served this team and city a big piece of humble cake
James really needed to get this game off his back. And i truly believe that we’ll have a whole new monster on our hands from now on.
When LeBron is hitting is jumper, being aggressive and starting the offense with ball movement, Wade not settling for anything out of the paint and Bosh playing his midrange game with the occasional drive the Heat are looking like what we expected.
It was a statement game from Miami.
Or maybe it was just another thrashing of a sub .500 team…
The next month will tell how important this game was for Miami.
A dominant game from Bron, the one what haters like me wants to see. To finally prove us wrong by putting an epic game, and not being told by his cock suckers like Burton that ‘everything is alright’. Bron went inside the chaos, played his ass off, and just didn’t care but giving his best. COME ON NOW, PROVE US WRONG MORE, CAT.
Forget what happened?, or stomach the carnage? I mean, come on now, not all fans are blind ass kissers who just want the to see what they want. Cleveland will stomach it, and with mud in their face, aspire for the next time that they can prove Bron wrong.And the next time. And the next time.
Not everyone is like you Bron assholes who always think just one way.
As the fans in Chicago learned in the playoffs…..do not piss off great athletes. Especially ones who have the potiential to go off on your team.
A dominant game from Bron, the one what haters like me wants to see. To finally prove us wrong by putting an epic game, and not being told by his cock suckers like Burton that ‘everything is alright’. Bron went inside the chaos, played his ass off, and just didn’t care but giving his best. COME ON NOW, PROVE US WRONG MORE, CAT.”
So a beasting by LeBron so the coach must be great right LeBron? Cos he’s to blame for being too hard on you right?
Chicagorilla, that is correct. The fans were so stupid they kept talking as he was shredding your team. He could have had Erik to put him in the game in the 4th so he could go for 40 against you whining crying brats. If you believe Lebron when he said that had nothing to do with you fans you are crazy. He did that because of all your nasty comments about him and his mom. Just be grateful he should mercy on you guys.
Seems like Brian Skinner (and his Stupid Beard) have been in the league forever. Legs don’t wear out so much on the bench–or on injured reserve. (Amazing how Kobe just keeps on ticking with all of his mileage.)
Nice game for LeBron to get his mojo back; agree that it could be a turning point game for Bron. Got to give Bron credit for tuned in game.
Got to also give credit to the passion of the Cavs fans in general; team getting absolutely blowed out and it didn’t look like anyone was vacating the lower level seats on a week night. Damn rare in the NBA. And comparatively, Miami’s arena always looks pretty darn sparse (like most NBA arenas) on weekday games this year on tv. (More fun to be hitting South Beach I guess than risking mugging near arena in desolate late night downtown Miami on game night.)
Spoelstra’s a fuckin jackass!!! Doesn’t he know the fantasy implications of sitting Lebron for an entire quarter?!?!?!
Austin’s article is alright, and funny that people rip on DIME (and every other media outlet) for covering this story AND THEN all the loudmouth haters CAN”T STOP TALKING ABOUT LEbRon THEMSELVES!!! fn hilarious! so funny, y’all need to get a good sense of humor–for starters: laugh at yourselves–and quit the whinin’…
I’m from Cleveland, love the Cavs, Tribe, Browns, and Bucks–but I don’t have any hate for Lebron…he did what he felt right. I left Cleveland too, and it wasn’t for a championship, more for a life that includes an income and less bullshit…so yeah, I can get leaving Cleveland. I don’t hate Lebron, but like yall, I find him losing amusing…sometimes you fuck up what you wish for by making it actual…whatever, I’m out like watching Sesame Street and making fun of Big Bird for not rockin nice kicks…or any…
In my opinion writing all these articles is what gives LeBron his HUGE sense of entitlement. Because now everyone and their mom defends him its as if he isn’t allowed to learn from his mistakes.
I’m still not satisfied till he apologies for the Decision and says he handled it wrong. Until then, he’s always going to be a great basketball player, who turned out to be a huge douche’.
On a side note, Cleveland fans can’t boo for shit. Compare what LeBron got to what VC gets regularly and see the difference.
Congrats to LeBron and the great game he had against the Cavs.
WE GOT NEXT BABY! The Heat play us on saturday and I can’t wait for the game. Hopefully they’ll still be on that emotional high from the Cavs game because we definitely gonna come with it. I wanna see a good battle tested game from both sides. Welcome to The Highlight Factory!
The Heat are Back! Again! No seriously this time! Until they play a team with a winning record at least!
Recounting the Cavs story you have to address this incident while skipping over it…like yeah the dreaded Lebron came to town and Miami’s win motivated Cleveland to dedicate more of it’s resources toward rebuilding…or something like that…no talk of Lebron’s points or the fact they lost by 30.
The Cavs should be ashamed of themselves. I understand that they are a sub-par team but this game was suppose to be played with more emotion and effort. Like Chuck said last night, you shouldnt be making LeBaby James feel comfortable by talking to him. You think that MJ was talking to the Knicks bench back in the 90’s! Hell no, and him, Oak and Ewing were cool.(I know, enough with the MJ comparisons!) com Its about being competitive, there is no room from friendly conversation. Especially with the undertone of the game.
PS – all you Heat fans, you really shouldn’t get hyped about beating up a sub .500 club, you just look stupid!
My boy said this last night about the Cavs:
“I’ve honestly never seen an NBA team that sucked this bad, they would lose to a college team”
Where are those guys who were saying Andy Cuntfaceafropubes is actually a legit NBA powerforward?
The Cavs just have to lose about 75% of their remaining games for me to be right about my prediction. I hope they do, will be even better if they don’t win another game this season. Other than Hickson, their entire roster is garbage, quite possibility the least amount of total talent in the NBA. A guy named “Boobie” is the leading scorer on the team (I think, too lazy to check stats)…that just ain’t a good look unless you are gunning for #1 lotto pick.
LeBron James just needs to shut up, every time the guy opens his mouth he’s just coming across as an idiot. He’s at the point now where ANYTHING he says is going to be turned around into something it ain’t, he should realize that, just stfu and start playing ball greatly, before talking about his greatness. Guy making it hard to be a fan…
On the bright side for Cleveland, if they go back to sucking as bad as they did 8 years ago, maybe they’ll get another shot at a number one pick.
Cavs defining game because it came against another mediocre team??
I mean are they seriously about to meet the Cavs in the ECF??
Your reaching DIME
And i personally find it disappointing you guys still bashing a team with open wounds all on account of a douche lol
I mean seriously when has a BASKETBALL PUBLICATION really insisted that a team was GOING to be bad and is QUICK AS A MOFO to LABEL them bad all because their favorite player switched teams..
I mean there isnt supposed to be any bias right?? DIME seems to WANT the Cavs to be bad just so it can make Lebron look that much better..
Seriously.. thats a fucking joke and if i was a Cleveland Basketball fan id tell you guys to shove your site..
“The Cavaliers, 7-11, did not want to win Thursday’s game with anywhere near the intensity of their fan base. If they did, someone on their roster would’ve planted James on his rear early in the game. Some Cavalier would’ve sent James a message”
True that..
it ain’t all of them, mostly just that one dude….
All I’m sayin is IF, let’s say, Kevin Durant or Brandon Roy was one of the highly recruited and hyped players of ALL TIME and were from Spokane or Tacoma or Bellingham and played for the Sonics. Then after 7 seasons of individual dominance, they “take their talents”(a line Lebron stole from Kobe, check Kobe’s high school announcement that he was goin pro) to Portland or the Lakers and did a one hour special to do it, “said Dime writer” wouldn’t be all “Seattle needs to get over it!”
I betcha!
My view is “If you ain’t a sportsfan from Cleveland and you ain’t hadda put up with all the shit they have, you need to step back.”
I ain’t mad at LBJ, but best believe I ain’t goin to be tellin a Cavs fan they need to get over anything…
Anyways, embarrassin loss for Cleveland. The one game they needed to die to try to win and they don’t even compete….
One more thing, Lakers are stressin me out. I ain’t worried, but I’m annoyed by these losses to garbage teams. Oh well. Guess the world champs get everybody’s best effort.
@sans… we talk about him because he’s one of the league brightest star. Don’t be so surprised. We criticize Dime because there are other things going on, not just Lebron. Last I checked, DIME is a basketball magazine, not a Lebron magazine. There’ve been times where someone will get injured, and we get a paragraph talking about LBJ going to a club, with no mention of the injury. Haters, like myself, will bring that shit up if we feel other important things need some light shone on it too.
“Austin’s article is alright, and funny that people rip on DIME (and every other media outlet) for covering this story AND THEN all the loudmouth haters CAN”T STOP TALKING ABOUT LEbRon THEMSELVES!!! fn hilarious! so funny,
Are you really surprised?? For real, if the devil showed up and said, “I’m here bitches!”…. you don’t think Christians everywhere would go around telling people not to follow him? I guess using Austin James’ idealogy, Christians should just keep quiet and let the devil do his thing….
“My view is “If you ain’t a sportsfan from Cleveland and you ain’t hadda put up with all the shit they have, you need to step back.”
I ain’t mad at LBJ, but best believe I ain’t goin to be tellin a Cavs fan they need to get over anything…”
Mr. James… i’m referring to Austin… step back homie.
@K Dizzle — You’re wrong. I’m never going to shit on a guy for choosing to play basketball somewhere else. Even when HS players are picking colleges, I hate when hometown fans use the “You need to go to UW and show loyalty” just because they want the local kid to make the local program better. If B-Roy wanted to go to Florida State, I don’t mind. He doesn’t owe UW anything. Then if B-Roy went to the Sonics and left after 7 years, same thing. He doesn’t owe Seattle anything. If he wants to live/work in Chicago or Milwaukee or Miami, how does that hurt me?
And Kobe wasn’t the first person to use the “take my talents” line either. That’s like saying Kobe stole “the game of basketball” line from Jordan.
Nobody owes anything to anybody in business…. except respect. Lebron did not show the city of Cleveland, the city he claims he loved to play for, any respect by doing that show. They supported him 7 years and he slapped them in the face. Austin, you’re right he doesn’t owe them 7 more years, or even 1 more year…. but he did owe them the respect. What he did was straight up disrespectful.
He claims the Decision was about the kids…. bullshit. i don’t buy that. He could easily give 4 million away out of pocket if it was truly about the kids.
You mean he could of easily raised $4million dollars in another endeavor? None of these young guys would ever give away $4million to charity, unless they were really special individuals. That’s not how they do it. It’s OPP (other peoples payment). Lol.
@Austin,
For instance, Dwayne Wade, who is loved in Chicago to the point where people call in the radio and $h!t on his ex-wife because she giving him grief. He even toyed around with the Bulls pretending he was coming here, then later it comes out that he, Bosh, and Bron were planning this all along, yet no one hated on him. I may be the only Chicagoan who was pissed at Wade for not coming here (although now i’m over it and kinda happy he didn’t come here seeing how he plays with LBJ).
Same thing with Bosh and TX. He could have made an attempt to get back to Dallas, San Antonio, or Houston who all could have seriously used his services and probably would put them with the Lakers as title contenders (Hou if Yao is there). Yet Texas ain’t hating on the man, even when he says in an interview “Nah, I don’t get excited about going back to Dallas to play”.
And since I follow high school basketball and college very closely, there have been several HS players that changed a college program nearly on his own but didn’t stay at home to do it.
Kevin Durant went from the DMV area all the way to effin Texas. Skipping right over Georgetown, Virginia, West V, and maryland. His home city still loves him to death
Mike Beasly – also left the DMV area to go to Kansas state! They weren’t even a power college at the time.
OJ Mayo – went to USC allllll the way from Ohio/Kentucky/Virgina
Derrick Rose – went to Memphis and didn’t even have Depaul or Illinois on his final list. Yet we still loved him here.
Kevin Love – went to UCLA instead of rival Oregon/Oregon state where he lived. And I think his pops graduated from one of the schools (state i believe). He got booed when he played there in college, but now they love him.
Going back even farther
Isiah Thomas went to Indiana instead of joing his good friend Mark Aquire at Depaul. Instead he led Indiana to a national championship! Not only that, but he stayed in Detroit and became our most hated rival in the NBA, and openly beefed with MJordan. Yet Chicago painted murals of him on the side of buildings and made a movie about his life story.
Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul Jabbar) was the most saught after HS player ever. More than Lebron. He was so hyped, that word of his skills traveled from NY all the way to LA. Not only did he not attend college in NY, the man went all the way across the country to the furthest point away from NY (UCLA)!!!!!! That had to be the biggest slap in the face of everyone who supported him in NY. Yet and still, they loved him. Kareem even went on to win 5 chips with the Lakers and 1 with the Bucks.
I’m not even going to get into football.
Everyone talks about him making this “decision” on tv and how it was a slap in the face. So when a highschool kid sits there with a HUGE SMILE on his face, with 5 hats of different colleges in front of him, and he chooses ONE, still wearing that HUGE SMILE, then does a 15-30min interview following his Decision, somehow that’s different? Oh I know the difference, Lebron made $1mill dollars for a boys n girls club while the high school kid just stroked his ego.
Sports fans of this decade are the biggest bunch of bithces i’ve ever seen. Guys, supposedly men. crying and screaming about the dumbest sh!t. Sh!t that has nothing to do with the actual sport, but more about their “feelings” toward a player/team. And the internet has only allowed them to reach more people.
@ Austin – I don’t get your college example. If a kid decides to leave home to go to the best situation or themselves for college, that’s all good. (See Terrance Jones).
Like JAY says, it’s about respect, hometown kid or not. I’ve never said LBJ was a punk cuz he left Cleveland. I said he’s a punk cuz he did it wrong. If you defendin HOW he left town, then you need to reevaluate your values.
Lebron never chose to play in Cleveland, he got drafted. He wrecked shop for 7 seasons then after spending the whole summer acting like he didn’t know what was up, he gets on the screen and does em dirty, then when the backlash came, he threw out the charity angle.
I read some posts where dudes are talkin about dudes who went somewhere else for college. Nobody cares about that. You a fanatic or nutcase if you would send an 18 yr old death threats for deciding to go to school somewhere else. Shit, you a fanatic if you send Lebron death threats etc cuz he left your Cavs. That’s truth.
I read Dime all the time, Austin, so I know you’re pretty intelligent so when I read ur article defendin a hometown kid from Cleveland, who became the best in the world at his sport, who knows the city’s history from Art Modell to Mike tearin out their hearts year after year. This kid decides he wants to leave and instead of just callin a paper and just sayin “I’m goin to Miami”, he decides to have a one hour show, doesn’t tell anybody in the franchise and then is SHOCKED that there was a backlash.
There is a reason dude’s popularity has taken a huge tumble. You think if Lebron had done it classy like Z, we’d still be talkin about it?
I read your post and where Brandon Roy decided to go to college wouldn’t have been a blip on the Washington radar if he had decided to go to Carolina or Duke or Kansas. Marvin Williams left and the fanatics were upset but you never heard about it once he decided.
Lebron ain’t some kid who decided to go to Duke instead of Ohio State. Read the posts. Nobody outside of Cleveland cares that LBJ left Cleveland, they care HOW he did it. If he was from New York and didn’t know the city’s history, this blows over. But he DID know. He watched it, saw it growing up, got a taste when he went to “the wrong school in high school”
Not mad at dude. Shit, I wanna play with my friends too. I’m just sayin he SHOULD HAVE handled it better.
Are you really comparing high school kids to Lebron?? Wow…
@Jay
Yes. If you think about it, the highschool kids are on a lower level yet are doing the same thing. So seeing as how James is on a much much higher level.
“I’ve never said LBJ was a punk cuz he left Cleveland. I said he’s a punk cuz he did it wrong.”
Exactly…
The media calls him a King, says things like “Chosen One” or “Witness,” forgives him for whatever he does, bends over backwards to explain away his flaws. Some people are just sick of that. He’s a phenomenal player, maybe the single best player in the world, but why should we like him for being a narcissist? Why does ESPN have an entire section of its site dedicated to a slight above-average team? Why are all of you so intent on making everyone Love LeBron James?
Stop carrying him around on his throne. Let him take the hate. He’s earned everyone real basketball fan’s respect for his talent, but he hasn’t earned our love. Stop trying to tell us that he has. Just let him take the hate, Kobe-style, and make his haters look foolish over the years as he covers his fingers in championship rings.
Maybe moving to Miami is “just business” or “just basketball,” but hating on a player, for whatever reason, is also “just sports.”
To sum up: HATERS GONNA HATE
Well Cleveland, there you have it. THAT’S why he left! Your team sucks ass! LeBron let you off easy. Because if Portland and Toronto (namely Bosh’s girlfriend) have taught us anything its DO NOT HECKLE LEBRON because he will try to give yo ass 50 plus!
Yeah there are some fanatics out there that take “betrayal” in sports too seriously. Remember the Eric Gordon Indiana/Illinois game? Clowns were actually throwing shit as his family! SMH…
And regarding the Lebron/Jordan commercial mash-up, if anybody actually thought that was a new commercial, please kill yourselves…..2 times!
@JAY, @KDizzle — I still don’t understand what is so “dirty” and “disrespectful” about HOW LeBron left Cleveland.
He didn’t go on TV and say “F*** Cleveland, I hate it there, no f’ing way am I coming back. Miami bitches!” He never said anything bad about Cleveland or anything bad about the team. So what is this disrespect you keep talking about. When Amar’e had a press conference and said, “I’m signing with New York,” was that disrespectful to Phoenix? Explain that one.
Like I’ve said, this was an unprecedented situation. No bigger star had ever been a free agent with 6 teams courting him and in this 2010 media climate. Say what you want, but there was a demand for LeBron to announce on a TV show, which is why 10 MILLION people watched it. People use the Durant example, but announcing an extension when you’re already under contract is completely different than announcing your new team when you have multiple teams openly courting you. So I don’t blame LeBron for handling The Decision wrong, because there was no precedent. He had no previous example to learn from.
And after we saw Dan Gilbert’s true colors, I don’t blame LeBron for not telling him beforehand. Gilbert doesn’t deserve anything from LeBron.
@Chico – Just stop, those examples are supposed to make your point, guys going to college? The other ones, he’s a free agent he can go anywhere, yeah, maybe next time you don’t need to act like you haven’t picked and have a charade of owners pining for your services, and diss a city on national TV then given an out to apologize to say it was a stupid idea he doesn’t take it.
I do expect players to be respectful of what got them there and who they represent. Maybe I expected more, maybe its my fault.
Ask yourself why Z got a standing O. Take a page out of the Plain Dealer when he signed with the Heat thanking fans. What did Lebron do 2 days after that, take an ad out in the Akron Beacon Journal and diss Cleveland fans again – Class Act.
Nice game by Lebron, where was that against the C’s? Where was that same aggressiveness? That same taking over a game? He quit, plain and simple.
I am a Quitness.
I’m sorry is it the Cavs or the Heat that have beaten the Celtics this season?
The heat do have one whole win against over .500 teams but I don’t think that was it.
@Austin – What was the difference, Amare is not from here (PHX), Amare didn’t say he wasn’t leaving till he wins a championship, and also Amare talked with Sarver and let him know of his decision before making it. Need more examples? Seriously that is your best response?
@Claw — Every new coach, star player, top draft pick, new GM, they all say they vow to win a championship. Most of them don’t accomplish it before they move on to another job or another team. It’s just part of the game. It doesn’t mean you’re a liar or a quitter if you don’t win that championship and still leave.
Who cares where he’s from? If anything, LeBron being from Ohio makes it even more defensible that he left. He’s lived in the same state his entire life. At 25 years old, even I would encourage him to get out and try someplace different since he has the opportunity. Why should LeBron be obligated to stay in Ohio the rest of his career?
Here is the thing Austin – you don’t disrespect your hometown, where you are from. I’m from Akron, Cleveland is 30 minutes North (good traffic), the I’m only loyal to Akron is BS. You want to leave, fine. You tell the GM/Owner you are not coming back, you want to go somewhere else that might give you a better chance to win a title. You don’t put on some BS recruitment when all along you knew where you were going. You don’t go on national TV and sh*t and the place you are from.
Lebron wants to win the easy way, which is his right to do its just the greats such as MJ and even a more current situation as with Duncan during FA they never would do something like that. He goes from being looked as a singular player to bring the city of Cleveland a championship in any sport that hasn’t been done in 50 years but would rather take his talents to South Beach.
I thought he would be named with the All Time Greats but after what he’s done that’ll never happen, no matter how many titles he wins in South Beach. You want to think somebody that is a 2x MVP and talented as him would take on the challenge but that isn’t him and its disappointing to see him be classless and basically just take the easy way out. I was hoping for more from him but honestly I guess that is just the way he is and as long as he has “yes” men around him he’ll never get it.
Austin honestly tell me he left it all on the floor in that series against the Celtics. You could tell by his body language he had quit. Finding out Delonte has been banging your mom could have caused that but as well as he played Thursday where was that fire and determination against the Celtics?
Don’t give me the “nobody around him” excuse, you remember a young MJ against the Celtics, that was a crappy supporting cast but didn’t matter MJ was transcendent in that series even though they lost. There was nobody that ever said he quit.
To all you cats trying to have a conversation with Austin Burton, here’s an ode: (A comment I originally posted in the Dear Cleveland artilce)
‘Just like the brilliant Jason Whitlock article on Bron, I’m gonna open this post with…
I give up on Austin Burton.
Maybe we all thought we can have a meaningful conversation with this guy.
Maybe we all thought that as a writer on my favorite basketball commnunity (I only lurk at basketbawful, and I haven’t visit SLAM in, like, years), we could say our opinion, and not be shot down so blatantly by Burton.
Maybe we all like to paint Burton as just a fan, instead of a mindless zombie possibly operating on Lebron’s payroll.
Maybe we all thought that a discussion of ‘Oh, I see that you have a point there’ is possible, instead of the usual ‘No, just no. SETTLE DOWN. Bron is right, so that means I’m right’
Maybe we all thought Austin Burton is human… Not Bron’s rectal canal lump that has medical experts puzzled.
And…
Maybe we thought that we CAN talk to Burton.
WE CAN’T. It’s not possible.
That’s it. I give up.’
People that say its alright, he’s not their prisioner just don’t get it. This guy could have been a legend, one of the greatest, the road would be hard it wouldn’t be easy. He said F*K this, I’m going to South Beach and hang with my boys and have some fun. He gave it up, he has all the physical skills but is just mentally weak. I guess he is what he is.