LeBron James Dunks, Beno Udrih Covers up For Dear Life

Want to know a great way to follow up getting elbowed in the head in a basketball game? About a minute later, find yourself backpedaling on defense in the face of a 2-on-1 fast break where one of the “2” is LeBron James. Then do the only thing you can think of doing to save your life: cover up and hope for the best.

Stay alive Beni Udrih,just stay alive:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

CHECK OUT THE BEST DUNKS OF THE LAST WEEK HERE

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook