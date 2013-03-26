LeBron James Dunks, Beno Udrih Covers up For Dear Life

#Dunks #Video #LeBron James
03.26.13 5 years ago

Want to know a great way to follow up getting elbowed in the head in a basketball game? About a minute later, find yourself backpedaling on defense in the face of a 2-on-1 fast break where one of the “2” is LeBron James. Then do the only thing you can think of doing to save your life: cover up and hope for the best.

Stay alive Beni Udrih,just stay alive:

CHECK OUT THE BEST DUNKS OF THE LAST WEEK HERE

