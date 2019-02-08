LeBron James Believes Teams In The East Are Excited Because ‘They Ain’t Gotta Go Through Me’

02.08.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

While LeBron James’ own team largely stood idle at the NBA trade deadline, outside of making a couple minor tweaks to the roster in Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala, teams in the conference he dominated for the first 15 years of his career went bananas.

The Philadelphia 76ers, having already traded for Jimmy Butler earlier this season, pulled the trigger again and acquired a number of players, headlined by Tobias Harris. The Toronto Raptors nabbed Marc Gasol from Memphis. And the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks stole Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans, adding another floor spacer to an already terrifying lineup.

After four straight seasons of the Eastern Conference Playoffs ending at LeBron’s doorstep in Cleveland, the terrain is up for grabs, and the powers that be are scrambling to take hold of it. Watching from afar on the west coast, LeBron knows his absence is the catalyst for what’s all the sudden become a hell of an arms race in the East.

“Those top teams in the East, yeah, they’re going for it,” James told The Athletic. “Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee’s going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain’t gotta go through Cleveland anymore.

“Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me.”

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesMILWAUKEE BUCKSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTORONTO RAPTORS

