Getty Image

While LeBron James’ own team largely stood idle at the NBA trade deadline, outside of making a couple minor tweaks to the roster in Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala, teams in the conference he dominated for the first 15 years of his career went bananas.

The Philadelphia 76ers, having already traded for Jimmy Butler earlier this season, pulled the trigger again and acquired a number of players, headlined by Tobias Harris. The Toronto Raptors nabbed Marc Gasol from Memphis. And the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks stole Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans, adding another floor spacer to an already terrifying lineup.

After four straight seasons of the Eastern Conference Playoffs ending at LeBron’s doorstep in Cleveland, the terrain is up for grabs, and the powers that be are scrambling to take hold of it. Watching from afar on the west coast, LeBron knows his absence is the catalyst for what’s all the sudden become a hell of an arms race in the East.