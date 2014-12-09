LeBron James Finds Tristan Thompson With Underhand Lob From Beyond Arc

LeBron James put on a passing exhibition in the late third quarter of tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets. For his first act of playmaking wizardry, watch James find Tristan Thompson with a beautiful underhand lob from the arc for a sick alley-oop.

But James wasn’t done.

After Dion Waiters couldn’t handle his mind-bending two-handed bounce pass between multiple defenders, LeBron re-set the offense so Cleveland could get a good shot. It was the right decision:

It’s not said enough: For all of the incredible physical gifts, what might be James’ best attribute is his mind. The guy is basketball Einstein.

LeBron finished with a relatively pedestrian 18 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the Cavs’ 110-88 win. As always, though, the box score failed to convey his overall influence.

