The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers are facing off on Saturday night with a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game on the line. We already know that LSU will be there after they throttled Oklahoma in the first semifinal game in the Peach Bowl, although fans are probably going to hope that the Fiesta Bowl is a bit more competitive than the first game of the night.

For how dominant the Buckeyes have been, and despite the fact that they’re the higher seed in the playoff, they will enter the game as 2.5-point underdogs. Still, Ohio State has legitimate national title aspirations, and being considered underdogs won’t deter them at all.

Prior to the game kicking off, the Buckeyes got a gift and some encouragement from one of their biggest fans. Noted Ohio native LeBron James sent Beats headphones over to the team, with each pair including a note that told them to “settle for nothing less than greatness!”

Thank you @KingJames for the holiday gift of @beatsbydre, but more importantly, the motivational words that came with it ‼️ We always appreciate your support!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/M3tD1lAFoO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2019

James also used his Twitter account to wish the Buckeyes well before they took the field in Glendale.

My pleasure!! You guys have earned the right to be in the playoffs. Good luck men and BE GREAT!! #OH #GoBucks🌰 https://t.co/bcwkW1bvRu — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2019

James won’t be able to watch all of the game, as the Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers a little later in the evening, but we have a hunch that someone on the bench will let him know if Ohio State ends up coming out on top.