LeBron James Is Now Headband LeBron In ‘NBA 2K19’

There are some big changes occurring in Los Angeles right now. No, the Lakers haven’t decided to fire Luke Walton or anything like that, but the team did add veteran center Tyson Chandler in recent days. Through the incredibly small sample size of one game, the results have been good, as Chandler made life hell for Karl-Anthony Towns in the team’s 114-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for far less important changes, the Lakers are getting the old LeBron James back. No, he’s not suddenly the LeBron that existed during his physical prime during his first run in Cleveland or in Miami, but a former staple of James’ on-court gear is making a comeback. That’s right: Lord forgive James, but it’s time to get back to the old LeBron by tossing a headband on.

In a show of support for the move or something like that, the folks at NBA 2K19 have decided to follow suit and make it so James’ character in the game suddenly has a piece of clothing on his head to make sure sweat does not drip into his eyes.