LeBron James Hits Game-Winning Fadeaway 3-Pointer

The Warriors announcers called it as it was happening; the Dubs should have sent two defenders at LeBron James and forced someone else to beat them. With the clock ticking precariously close to the end of the game Wednesday night, and the Heat down by two, LeBron dribbled at the top of the key with Andre Iguodala mirroring his movements. Iggy played him perfectly, and ‘Bron was forced into a fading three-pointer with Andre’s hand in his eye. But the nylon neatly rippled after LeBron’s heavily contested shot fell through with just 0.1 seconds remaining.

Then he did his LeBron celebration stomp self chest-bump thing, which really needs a name at this point.

The shot gave the Heat a 111-110 win on the road at ruckus Oracle Arena in Oakland. LeBron was one assist shy of a triple-double, yet again, scoring 36 points (14-of-26 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc), grabbing 13 boards and dishing nine assists in a big road victory on the back end of a back-to-back heading into the All-Star break.

Stephen Curry was marvelous in defeat, though, scoring 29 points on just 14 shots. But the night belonged to ‘Bron, obviously. The Heat will finish up their west coast swing with games in Dallas and Oklahoma City after the break. They’ve gotten big wins in Los Angeles, Phoenix and now Oakland buttressing that stinker they lost in Utah.

(video via NBA highlights)

