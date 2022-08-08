Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero stepped on the basketball court with one another over the weekend at Isaiah Thomas’ annual summer hoops tournament, Zeke-End. The game led to one notable moment when Murray got Banchero to jump in the air with a pump fake and eventually went off the glass to himself for a dunk.

After the game, Banchero posted that clip — directly from Murray’s IG — to his Instagram Story, where he revealed that he saw Murray unfollowed him across social media. He decided to call Murray out for this, but still made it a point to call him family.

Paolo had a message for Dejounte Murray after this play 😅 (via Paolo5/IG) https://t.co/atgrTsbsCU pic.twitter.com/Ye1WsMXUb1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2022

Well apparently something’s up here, because Murray seems to be pretty upset with Banchero. The recently-acquired Atlanta Hawks guard and 2022 NBA All-Star thinks something happened with Banchero after he became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and despite the fact that the two go back — both guys are from Seattle — Murray accused Banchero of no longer being a “humble kid,” and now, he says “I lost all respect.”

Dejounte Murray with the clap back 👀 https://t.co/Rrtk6Z5QAs pic.twitter.com/FXrJiNjKaq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2022

A clip hit the internet shortly after Murray made this post that showed him talking some junk at Zeke-End, as he called Banchero a “little boy” and “soft.”

"It's a man's league. He a little boy, he's too soft." Dejounte Murray calls Paolo a "little boy" and "soft" 😳 (via @HomeTeamHoops) pic.twitter.com/74fT5fOyib — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 8, 2022

There’s no word on whether or not any specific thing happened between these two that led to this, but one thing is for sure: these two are making me excited for the four games the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play this season.