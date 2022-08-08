dejounte murray
DimeMag

There Might Be Beef Between Dejounte Murray And Paolo Banchero After Murray Said He’s ‘Lost All Respect’

Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero stepped on the basketball court with one another over the weekend at Isaiah Thomas’ annual summer hoops tournament, Zeke-End. The game led to one notable moment when Murray got Banchero to jump in the air with a pump fake and eventually went off the glass to himself for a dunk.

After the game, Banchero posted that clip — directly from Murray’s IG — to his Instagram Story, where he revealed that he saw Murray unfollowed him across social media. He decided to call Murray out for this, but still made it a point to call him family.

Well apparently something’s up here, because Murray seems to be pretty upset with Banchero. The recently-acquired Atlanta Hawks guard and 2022 NBA All-Star thinks something happened with Banchero after he became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and despite the fact that the two go back — both guys are from Seattle — Murray accused Banchero of no longer being a “humble kid,” and now, he says “I lost all respect.”

A clip hit the internet shortly after Murray made this post that showed him talking some junk at Zeke-End, as he called Banchero a “little boy” and “soft.”

There’s no word on whether or not any specific thing happened between these two that led to this, but one thing is for sure: these two are making me excited for the four games the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play this season.

