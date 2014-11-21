LeBron James’ Jersey From Season-Opener Sells For $50,040 At Auction

#Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.20.14 4 years ago

People love sports memorabilia. People love jerseys even more. We understand that, but still can’t comprehend why someone would pay a fortune for the game-worn uniform of LeBron James’ season debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. You know, the loss to the New York Knicks in which The King played one of the worst games of his career.

We think most Cavs fans would want to forget that night. But not one collector, apparently. Via ESPN’s Darren Rovell:

A jersey worn by LeBron James during the second half of his regular season return to Cleveland this year sold for $50,040 on Thursday night.

The jersey, auctioned by the NBA, was used by James on October 30 for the Cavaliers season opener against the New York Knicks.

50 grand!

The person who purchased the jersey is clearly counting on LeBron enjoying better times with the Cavs in the future than these. Cleveland is just 5-5 after losing to the San Antonio Spurs last night, and Kevin Love admitted that he’s uncomfortable in David Blatt’s offense.

For the buyer’s sake, let’s hope Cleveland turns it around. $50,000 is a lot to spend for any jersey, let alone one that marked the beginning of an ill-fated return.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP