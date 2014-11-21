LeBron James’ Jersey From Season-Opener Sells For $50,040 At Auction

People love sports memorabilia. People love jerseys even more. We understand that, but still can’t comprehend why someone would pay a fortune for the game-worn uniform of LeBron James’ season debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. You know, the loss to the New York Knicks in which The King played one of the worst games of his career.

We think most Cavs fans would want to forget that night. But not one collector, apparently. Via ESPN’s Darren Rovell:

A jersey worn by LeBron James during the second half of his regular season return to Cleveland this year sold for $50,040 on Thursday night. The jersey, auctioned by the NBA, was used by James on October 30 for the Cavaliers season opener against the New York Knicks.

50 grand!

The person who purchased the jersey is clearly counting on LeBron enjoying better times with the Cavs in the future than these. Cleveland is just 5-5 after losing to the San Antonio Spurs last night, and Kevin Love admitted that he’s uncomfortable in David Blatt’s offense.

For the buyer’s sake, let’s hope Cleveland turns it around. $50,000 is a lot to spend for any jersey, let alone one that marked the beginning of an ill-fated return.

