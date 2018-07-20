The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest move of any team this offseason, as the franchise acquired LeBron James in free agency. It was a move that had been speculated for some time for a handful of reasons, one of which is that James and his family live in Los Angeles.

Now that he’s on the Lakers, James has the opportunity to play with a handful of young and talented players, but there might be one who’s not even on the team yet that he’s especially excited to play with one day. That someone would be LeBron James Jr., as Bronny is a talented young baller with an especially bright future ahead of him.

James has said that he’d love to play with his son one day. It’s a pipe dream for a few reasons — Bronny is 13, making it to the NBA is especially hard, etc. — but thanks to one talented video editor, we got a look at what it’d be like if Bron and Bronny suited up for the Lakers in NBA 2K. That person’s hard work paid off, as James posted the video to his Instagram account.