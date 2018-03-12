LeBron James Has ‘Got To’ Play With His Son In The NBA If Bronny Makes It

#NBA #LeBron James
03.12.18 4 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James isn’t talking much about the immediate future, but he is letting himself dream a few more years down the road. James admitted that he’d love to play with his oldest son, LeBron James Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps on the basketball court.

Some of Bronny’s impressive highlights have popped up over the last few weeks, and the thought of the teenager making an NBA career of his own is certainly a possibility.

It’s also something that’s crossed LeBron’s mind as well, as proven by a video where James said he’d love to play with his son in the NBA before he retires. James was asked his son’s highlights and a potential future in the NBA by someone as he walked into an arena recently. An ESPN camera caught the conversation, which was posted online on Sunday.

