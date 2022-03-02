A slew of injuries, inconsistencies, and poor performances have brought the Los Angeles Lakers to 27-34 on the season, two games up on the 11th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, who are currently outside of the play-in tournament. Despite that, as well as Los Angeles losing 10 of its past 13 games, LeBron James remains understandably confident.

“We still have games to play,” he said in Tuesday’s post-game presser. “Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So, that’s my confidence.”

While Los Angeles has not played up to expectations, James is having another excellent season. Plus, it should be noted he and Anthony Davis have played a mere 21 games together this year, although the Lakers are 11-10 in those games.

Of course, nobody has to agree with James’ continued optimism, but his aim is a title and the only way to win one is to keep believing.

“At the end of the day, we got to come in here and win ballgames, and we got to play better,” James said. “… I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow is a new day, and I’m going to be prepared and ready for the Clippers on Thursday.

“That’s my mindset. That’s just who I am.”