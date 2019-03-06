LeBron James Would Need ‘A Lot Of Convincing’ To Rest Games Down The Stretch

03.05.19 17 mins ago

Getty Image

With five losses in six games at an inopportune time, the Los Angeles Lakers are in serious trouble when it comes to the playoff picture in the Western Conference. It isn’t impossible to imagine LeBron James leading his team back into the race but, as of March 5, projection systems like FiveThirtyEight see a Lakers run to the NBA’s “second season” as wildly unlikely and frustration is overflowing.

As a result, many have speculated that the organization could lean in the other direction, pushing James to the bench in pursuit of both rest for his aging body and the potential for improved NBA Draft positioning. At this point, however, the team’s best player isn’t ready to entertain that option.

“That would take a lot of convincing from Luke [Walton] on up,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP