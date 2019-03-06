Getty Image

With five losses in six games at an inopportune time, the Los Angeles Lakers are in serious trouble when it comes to the playoff picture in the Western Conference. It isn’t impossible to imagine LeBron James leading his team back into the race but, as of March 5, projection systems like FiveThirtyEight see a Lakers run to the NBA’s “second season” as wildly unlikely and frustration is overflowing.

As a result, many have speculated that the organization could lean in the other direction, pushing James to the bench in pursuit of both rest for his aging body and the potential for improved NBA Draft positioning. At this point, however, the team’s best player isn’t ready to entertain that option.

“That would take a lot of convincing from Luke [Walton] on up,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games.”