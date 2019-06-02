Getty Image

Liverpool are the champions of Europe for the sixth time in the club’s illustrious history. The club faced off against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid in the finals of the Champions League on Saturday afternoon, and in a sluggish affair, the Reds came out on top with a 2-0 victory following an early goal on a penalty kick by Mohamed Salah and a late strike that sealed it by Divock Origi.

The match caught the attention of LeBron James, which isn’t a huge surprise, because the Los Angeles Lakers star has a minority ownership stake in the club. Still, with the NBA Finals having its second day off and James not having much else to do, he decided to post up near a television with his iPhone in hand and live tweet the match.

Before things kicked off, James wished the Reds well as they went for their first Champions League title since 2005.