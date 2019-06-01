Getty Image

For the first time since 2005, Liverpool are the champions of Europe. The Reds marched into Madrid for the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, and one year after falling in this very match to Real Madrid they walked off the pitch with a 2-0 victory.

Excitement and controversy came to the match almost immediately. Twenty-three seconds into the match, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane noticed Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko stuck his arm out while he was trying to direct traffic. Mane chipped a ball into the area of Sissoko’s arm, leading to a penalty. It was an instance of the way the rule is written conflicting with the spirit of the rule, because while this more accidentally hit Sissoko’s arm than anything, it was still a handball.

A PENALTY CALL 23 SECONDS IN 😱 pic.twitter.com/4gAaYBhPFG — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 1, 2019

The rest went exactly how you’d expect: Mohamed Salah cooly stepped up, Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris was beaten, and the Reds found themselves with the opening goal.