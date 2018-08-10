LeBron James Went Through His First Workout As A Member Of The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are always interesting, if only because the team operates as one of the NBA’s flagship franchises. However, the arrival of LeBron James places Los Angeles under even a sharper microscope and, even in the deadest part of the off-season, the public is clamoring for more and more of James.

After taking a hiatus until the unveiling of his school in Akron, LeBron has been more visible in recent days and, on Thursday, video surfaced of James in a Lakers uniform working out for the first time.

