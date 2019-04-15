LeBron James Has ‘A Ton Going On’ But Might Join ‘Inside The NBA’ After All

04.15.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is in an unusual position as the NBA Postseason gets into full swing. Namely, he’s not suiting up with a team and gunning for an NBA title. The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the postseason this year with James on the roster, meaning LeBron will watch the postseason from the sideline for the first time in years.

James could use the break, as he has yet to fully heal the groin injury that he suffered on Christmas Day that essentially derailed the Lakers season. Rest and rehab will do LeBron well, as will one of the longer offseasons of his career. But that doesn’t mean James will be bored until October.

One option James has is television — Charles Barkley has offered a number of times to have James on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA,’ which would love to have the superstar on air to break down the postseason action. Barkley has asked a number of times on air, and on Monday he begged James to do it on behalf of America. And as it turns out, James caught wind of the invite.

