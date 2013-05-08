LeBron James’ New Job: The Nate Robinson Stopper

We now live in a world where Nate Robinson strikes fear in the hearts of opponents, especially in winning time. Remember his amazing 4th quarter takeover against the Nets? How about his ice-cold dagger shots to slam the door on Miami in Game 1 on Monday night?

The Heat, living with those Game 1 nightmares, are not eager for a repeat performance and are looking to keep Nate in check the best way they know how: Sick LeBron James on him.

Today’s Miami Herald has an article on the Heat’s defensive strategy for tonight and the rest of the series. James acknowledges that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he was “stuck” on Robinson late in the game, adding “I’ll take the challenge on anyone.”

Who doesn’t want to see that matchup tonight? If Nate gets rolling (or starts to show signs of getting ready to explode), shifting James on his will signal some sort of next level playground face off between the 5-9 Nate and the universe’s best player.

Can LeBron lock down Nate by himself?

