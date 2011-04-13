LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant In NBA Jersey Sales

He might not have five rings and he may no longer have the public support of basketball fans worldwide. But one thing LeBron James can say is that his jersey is now the league’s most popular. Is that a result of leaving Cleveland for Miami and thus, giving fans more reason to buy his new uniform? Probably. But it should still come as good news for James during a period when it seems he can’t find any love.
According to the list of sales from NBAStore.com since the start of this season, James’ Miami Heat jersey has passed over Kobe Bryant‘s, who had owned the top spot since the start of the 2008-09 season. James hasn’t had the highest-selling jersey since way back in April of 2004.
Just behind James and Bryant on the list is Boston’s Rajon Rondo, coming in third for the first time in his career. In fact, five Celtics made the top 15, the first time that has ever happened. Two rookies also made the list (John Wall at no. 10 and Blake Griffin at no. 11).
In team sales, the Lakers hold the top spot again, followed in second by Boston. Surprisingly, the Thunder have climbed to number six on the list. Here are the complete lists for both individual players and teams:
Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:
1. LeBron James, Miami Heat
2. Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
3. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics
4. Amar’e Stoudemire, New York Knicks
5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
7. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
8. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks
9. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
10. John Wall, Washington Wizards
11. Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers
12. Shaquille O’Neal, Boston Celtics
13. Ray Allen, Boston Celtics
14. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics
15. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics
Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:
1. L.A. Lakers
2. Boston Celtics
3. Miami Heat
4. New York Knicks
5. Chicago Bulls
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
7. Orlando Magic
8. San Antonio Spurs
9. Denver Nuggets
10. Phoenix Suns
If you could own just one player’s jersey, who would it be?
who the fuck wears rondo jerseys … ah ok everybody who can’t make a fuckin jumper ^^
if i could wear one jersey, i’d want a throwback sonics jersey with payton or kemp on the back.
oh, and for current players, i gotta go with jeremy lin. gotta represent the bay area
Who remembers the early&mid 2000’s when jerseys(authentic ones, not the replicas) was the shit?
any old school fresh out of high school jersey is good for me…
Don’t hate on Rondo.
some1 better tell ther boy rondo to save his money and stop tryin to cop as many jerseys as he can before he goes straight mc hammer status
i only rock old replicas or swingman jerseys now…except hipster douchebags started runnin that look so i dont really rock jerseys to look cool no more only wen i ball/work out/bum around my crib
im in the market for a mahmoud abdul-rauf jersey tho
how come you guys dont have a piece out on the kobe bryant fag incident?
could potentially open up a larger discussion on trashtalking, since friends like kelly dwyer over on yahoo are so passionately moved and put so much attention on political correctness and sensitivity… why not gain more credibility for speaking up against all kinds of slurring?
its amazing that kobe is so high on the list after all those years in the same team. gotta respect that.
as for kobe and that incident, he got slapped 100k fine for calling ref a faggot. that’s shitload of money :S
Has anybody seen someone wear a Shawn Kemp Cavaliers Jersey?
That should be the ill. REPRESENT!
I wud do anything to wear Kobe Bryant’s jersey, he is the best out there. Also 4 the legends i will want the bulls red jersey of the G.O.A.T and as a Nigerian i will want to wear Hakeem D Dream’s rockets jersey, he showed us the way nd gave us hope with the game of basketball.