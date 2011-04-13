LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant In NBA Jersey Sales

He might not have five rings and he may no longer have the public support of basketball fans worldwide. But one thing LeBron James can say is that his jersey is now the league’s most popular. Is that a result of leaving Cleveland for Miami and thus, giving fans more reason to buy his new uniform? Probably. But it should still come as good news for James during a period when it seems he can’t find any love.

According to the list of sales from NBAStore.com since the start of this season, James’ Miami Heat jersey has passed over Kobe Bryant‘s, who had owned the top spot since the start of the 2008-09 season. James hasn’t had the highest-selling jersey since way back in April of 2004.

Just behind James and Bryant on the list is Boston’s Rajon Rondo, coming in third for the first time in his career. In fact, five Celtics made the top 15, the first time that has ever happened. Two rookies also made the list (John Wall at no. 10 and Blake Griffin at no. 11).

In team sales, the Lakers hold the top spot again, followed in second by Boston. Surprisingly, the Thunder have climbed to number six on the list. Here are the complete lists for both individual players and teams:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

1. LeBron James, Miami Heat

2. Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

3. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

4. Amar’e Stoudemire, New York Knicks

5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

7. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

9. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

10. John Wall, Washington Wizards

11. Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

12. Shaquille O’Neal, Boston Celtics

13. Ray Allen, Boston Celtics

14. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

15. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:

1. L.A. Lakers

2. Boston Celtics

3. Miami Heat

4. New York Knicks

5. Chicago Bulls

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Orlando Magic

8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Denver Nuggets

10. Phoenix Suns

